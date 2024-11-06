12 Cool And Cozy Cocktails To Try This November Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Hard apple cider cocktail with fall cinnamon, cardamom and star anise; AdobeStock/ fahrwasser

The days are getting cooler and holiday season is here, so this is the perfect time to switch up your cocktail game and even perfect a drink for entertaining. You might be ready to hang up the summery sips and dive into warmer spirits and in-season ingredients like cranberries and pomegranates. As for beverage experts, they aren’t just excited to experiment with what’s in season, but also to dive into trending spirits and even go back to basics.

Casa Lumbre’s brand ambassador, Cesar Sandoval, for one, is ready to see more Sotol-based cocktails. “They are understated yet vibrant,” he says. “This spirit brings Mexico’s rich tradition to the bar in a whole other dimension.” As for Cassandra Womack, general manager of the newly opened Francis Hall cocktail bar in Alexandria, Virginia, she says classic shots like green tea, Jagermeister bombs, and the Washington Apple are making a major comeback with some drinkers.

Whether you want something seasonal, simple, or a suggestion for a party-worthy batch cocktail as we get closer to Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving festivities, see what the experts suggest below based on your zodiac sign.

01 01 Aquarius Aquarius, you’ve seen and done it all, and you’re most likely no stranger to tequila or mezcal. But try their Mexican cousin, Sotol, which has more subtle floral notes compared to tequila’s spice. Turin, Piedmont/, Italy. -10-24-2009- The Wineshow Fair. Bottle of Tequila Sotol Anejo; Adobe Stock/Luigi Bertello Photo

02 02 Pisces We still have a few more weeks left in apple season, so kick things up a notch with an apple cider sangria or margarita. This can be your go-to batch cocktail for your holiday party or something you sip on after a long day of being the empathetic creature you are. Homemade sangria (apple cider, punch, fruit wine) for autumn and winter holidays – festive Christmas, Thanksgiving drinks; AdobeStock/mizina

03 03 Aries A pickle 75? That’s a bit of a bold choice and departure from a classic French 75, but who better than an Aries to be ambitious? The combo of gin, lemon juice, sugar, champagne, and the brine of pickle juice makes it a drink to remember. Dill Pickle Martini Gin or Vodka cocktail; AdobeStock/tbralnina

04 04 Taurus “I want to say that a stable Taurus is perfectly content with an ice-cold PBR and two fingers of their favorite well bourbon,” says Max Curzon-Price, bar manager at Vancouver’s SUYO. It’s “consistent and reliable.” NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: In this photo illustration, cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer sit on a table, November 15, 2018 in New York City. Pabst Brewing Company has filed a lawsuit against MillerCoors. Pabst claims that MillerCoors wants to put them out of business by ending a partnership where MillerCoors brews Pabst’s beers, a practice known as contract brewing. The trial began on Monday and is set to run through Nov. 30th at the Milwaukee County Circuit Court. (Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

05 05 Gemini The chatty Gemini probably doesn’t need another espresso martini, says Curzon-Price. Instead, “Maybe we’ll open a bottle of Rioja Reserva for them to slow their roll.” It’s a solid choice for a wind-down wine. Cette photographie présente une personne en train de servir un verre de vin rouge français avant une dégustation.

06 06 Cancer It’s never too early to start Dry January, and Womack actually recommends a fun mocktail for Cancers. “They come in peace and don’t want any problems, most of them.” Beautiful hibiscus kombucha cocktail with gin and vodka, decorated with rosemary branch.

07 07 Leo “Leo here,” Sandoval says proudly. “A Piña Colada’s my vibe or any variation of it. It’s refreshing, warm, and brings the sunshine vibe wherever it goes. Just like a true Leo.” Glass of Painkiller cocktail on wooden background; AdobeStock/alex9500

08 08 Virgo And on the other end of the spectrum, our cool, calm, and collected Virgos can never go wrong with a gin and tonic according to Sandoval. “Simple, refined, and elegantly reserved.” Alcoholic drink gin tonic cocktail with lemon, rosemary and ice on stone table; AdobeStock/voloshin311

09 09 Libra Get the best of both worlds (hello, balance!) with a simple cranberry or pomegranate vodka spritzer. A little sweet fizz goes well with the tartness. AdobeStock/Michelle

10 10 Scorpio “I feel like Scorpios would be found perched at the bar, enjoying the sting of raicilla, Jalisco’s agave spirit. It’s unapologetic and feisty – I won’t say if I mean the spirit or the person,” says Curzon-Price. Tequila shots with salt and lime on a bar table. Shots of tequila and typical mexican elements. AdobeStock/sandor

11 11 Sagittarius A free-spirited, adventurous Sag should stick with a “party or fun cocktail,” like a Hurricane, Grenade, or tiki drink, says Womack. “It’s all fun and games until you’re on number three and trying to run for safety.” AdobeStock/Tisho/Wirestock Creators