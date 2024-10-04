Fall-Inspired Cocktails To Sip This October Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Pink lady alcoholic cocktail drink with gin, grenadine syrup, lemon juice and egg white, dark green background, bright hard light and shadow pattern

It’s officially fall and that doesn’t just mean swapping your rompers for flannels, but also switching up your usual cocktail order. You could completely try something new (Cynar, maybe?) or just remix your usual summer spritz in an autumnal way.

“I’m excited about all the seasonal flavors being incorporated into cocktail menus in the fall,” says Rollin Colmenares, head bartender at New York’s RT60 Rooftop Bar & Lounge, which is rolling out a new drink menu for the season. “I’m very excited about some of the interesting fall flavors on hand, such as fig, berries, white cranberry, spiced honey, butterfly pea flower.”

Whether you choose to embrace something totally new or need a fail-safe cocktail for your next gathering, we’ve rounded up drinks based on your taste and astrological sign.

01 01 Aquarius “As creatures of habit, a French 75 or 76 would suit them well,” says Ryan Foster, bartender at Jackson, Mississippi’s The Apothecary, of Aquarius folks. “It’s close to their comfort zone while still sprinkled with a bit of experimentation.” Goodwave Studio

02 02 Pisces A pear martini has Pisces written all over it. Though the drink is a classic, it’s pretty adaptable, just like a water sign. Embrace the seasonal flavor of pear and enjoy sipping this cocktail that works well with elderflower and a bit of lemon. lsvsvl

03 03 Aries Foster says, “Margaritas are an easy choice because they are delicious with room for multiple iterations.” You can opt for tequila or mezcal, but he suggests another option. “You could also fuel this fire sign with firewater, a strong alcoholic liquor that may prove troubling, [but] has a controlled burn that can be a beautiful sight.” Getty Images

04 04 Taurus A simple but expected glass of Prosecco feels very rooftop or summer-y, but add the fall vibes with some apple cider. You can order this at a bar, but also make it as a batch cocktail if you’re entertaining. Generated with AI – Julia Jones

05 05 Gemini It was hard not to find a Hugo spritz on every bar’s menu this past summer, but to make the cocktail more seasonal, try an autumn spritz that includes pomegranate and fig. Generated with AI – Chayada

06 06 Cancer A gin bramble (gin, lemon juice, blackberry liquor) gives major summer vibes, but Cancer, we know you can’t let go. Even though blackberries are no longer in season, you’ll love sipping on this familiar drink that will have you reminiscing. 5ph

07 07 Leo What’s October without a spooky themed drink? Whip up an eggnog spiked pumpkin cocktail that’s sure to leave your guests feeling saucy and everyone else talking about the party they shouldn’t have missed out on. Getty Images

08 08 Virgo Keeping it classic and neat is pretty spot on for the hyper specific Virgo crew. Colmenares loves his bar’s “The Hemingway” drink, “A refreshing mix of Havana Club rum, grapefruit, and lime. This drink appeals to Virgo’s appreciation for clean and crisp flavors.” Brent Hofacker

09 09 Libra “I’m a Libra sign,” says Foster. “It’s said that we can’t really make our minds up. In that spirit I enjoy drinking something where I can have the best of both worlds. A refreshing gin and water with a lemon lets me hydrate and drink simultaneously.” Pixel-Shot

10 10 Scorpio As for Colmenares, “I am a stereotypical Scorpio in many ways–mysterious, emotional, passionate. I like a spicy Cadillac Margarita cocktail as it’s sophisticated while flavorful, like any good Scorpio should strive to be.” wollertz

11 11 Sagittarius “A Sagittarius appreciates well-rounded experiences,” Foster says of the adventurous Sags. “If variety is the spice of life, a white Negroni is a modified version of a classic cocktail. A pour of Cynar, a bitter Italian aperitivo, is a great introduction to the world of Amaro, which can also keep things interesting and appeal to their adventurous and curious side. DanielViero