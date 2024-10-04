Fall-Inspired Cocktails To Sip This October Based On Your Zodiac Sign

It’s officially fall and that doesn’t just mean swapping your rompers for flannels, but also switching up your usual cocktail order. You could completely try something new (Cynar, maybe?) or just remix your usual summer spritz in an autumnal way.
“I’m excited about all the seasonal flavors being incorporated into cocktail menus in the fall,” says Rollin Colmenares, head bartender at New York’s RT60 Rooftop Bar & Lounge, which is rolling out a new drink menu for the season. “I’m very excited about some of the interesting fall flavors on hand, such as fig, berries, white cranberry, spiced honey, butterfly pea flower.”
Whether you choose to embrace something totally new or need a fail-safe cocktail for your next gathering, we’ve rounded up drinks based on your taste and astrological sign.
“As creatures of habit, a French 75 or 76 would suit them well,” says Ryan Foster, bartender at Jackson, Mississippi’s The Apothecary, of Aquarius folks. “It’s close to their comfort zone while still sprinkled with a bit of experimentation.”
A pear martini has Pisces written all over it. Though the drink is a classic, it’s pretty adaptable, just like a water sign. Embrace the seasonal flavor of pear and enjoy sipping this cocktail that works well with elderflower and a bit of lemon.
Foster says, “Margaritas are an easy choice because they are delicious with room for multiple iterations.” You can opt for tequila or mezcal, but he suggests another option. “You could also fuel this fire sign with firewater, a strong alcoholic liquor that may prove troubling, [but] has a controlled burn that can be a beautiful sight.”
A simple but expected glass of Prosecco feels very rooftop or summer-y, but add the fall vibes with some apple cider. You can order this at a bar, but also make it as a batch cocktail if you’re entertaining.
It was hard not to find a Hugo spritz on every bar’s menu this past summer, but to make the cocktail more seasonal, try an autumn spritz that includes pomegranate and fig.
A gin bramble (gin, lemon juice, blackberry liquor) gives major summer vibes, but Cancer, we know you can’t let go. Even though blackberries are no longer in season, you’ll love sipping on this familiar drink that will have you reminiscing.
What’s October without a spooky themed drink? Whip up an eggnog spiked pumpkin cocktail that’s sure to leave your guests feeling saucy and everyone else talking about the party they shouldn’t have missed out on.
Keeping it classic and neat is pretty spot on for the hyper specific Virgo crew. Colmenares loves his bar’s “The Hemingway” drink, “A refreshing mix of Havana Club rum, grapefruit, and lime. This drink appeals to Virgo’s appreciation for clean and crisp flavors.”
“I’m a Libra sign,” says Foster. “It’s said that we can’t really make our minds up. In that spirit I enjoy drinking something where I can have the best of both worlds. A refreshing gin and water with a lemon lets me hydrate and drink simultaneously.”
As for Colmenares, “I am a stereotypical Scorpio in many ways–mysterious, emotional, passionate. I like a spicy Cadillac Margarita cocktail as it’s sophisticated while flavorful, like any good Scorpio should strive to be.”
“A Sagittarius appreciates well-rounded experiences,” Foster says of the adventurous Sags. “If variety is the spice of life, a white Negroni is a modified version of a classic cocktail. A pour of Cynar, a bitter Italian aperitivo, is a great introduction to the world of Amaro, which can also keep things interesting and appeal to their adventurous and curious side.
Cinnamon gives major fall, winter vibes and as the sign that ushers in the new year, it’s only fitting to whip up a chai Moscow mule. Try the vodka, chai, and ginger beer mixture when winding down after a jam packed day or when entertaining for your next business meeting.