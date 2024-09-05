12 Sweet And Spicy Cocktails To Drink This September Based On Your Zodiac

Leslie Kirchhoff

September is that weird month where the days may require a light jacket to keep away the chill or shorts for the occasional 80-degree day. That transitional summer-to-fall weather can also mean a shift in your drink of choice. While summer may have meant spritzes on your favorite rooftop bar, the early fall months have cocktails that are just as exciting and sip-worthy.

“The drinks for September are definitely becoming a little richer, with warmer notes and spicier ingredients,” says Wesley Dyer, bar manager of the Stone Bar at Antigua’s The Inn at English Harbour.

From hearty red wines to cocktails that are equal parts sweet and spicy to ways to drink Beyoncé’s new whisky line, there’s something for every taste and personality. Many of these cocktails can be whipped up at home with a few ingredients, or you can order them the next time you’re out with friends.

01 01 Aquarius “I’m an Aquarius and Aquarians are known for being unique and passionate about what they believe in. The pisco sour is similar in that there is no other drink like it,” says Djibril Webb, executive chef at Chicago’s Mordecai of the brandy-based drink with a unique flavor profile and texture. Homemade Pisco Sour Cocktail with Lime and Bitters; By Brent Hofacker

02 02 Pisces “It’s tasty, but boozy, and is easy on the eyes,” is how Rodrigo Pulido, bar manager at elNico describes a Cosmopolitan. “Not that Pisces necessarily share the same qualities, but it’s the perfect drink to order when you want to ease into a night of talking.” By Louise

03 03 Aries The ever energetic and impulsive Aries would enjoy a Bee Sting, says Dyer. Four simple ingredients (honey simple syrup, lemon, jalapeno and gin or tequila) make this easy to create at home or sip at the bar. It’s sweet with just the right amount of heat. Spicy cocktail with jalapeno and carambola isolated on white; By New Africa

04 04 Taurus Webb suggests a classic gin and tonic for the grounded Taurus. “Its simplicity leaves no room for surprise and the botanicals are a subtle nod to its earth family.” By Hihitetlin

05 05 Gemini Sure you’ve sipped your fair share of martinis, but what about one garnished with tomolives? The pickled green tomatoes actually look similar to olives and the brine is the perfect salty finish to your gin or vodka-based martini. By Igor Normann

06 06 Cancer It’s always summer for the water-loving Cancer. Hold on to those last few days of the warmer months with a Tinto de Verano. The Spanish drink, which translates to summer red wine, is equal parts wine and a lemon-lime soda. Simple and refreshing. By alex9500

07 07 Leo Leos love a bit of flair, so opt for a Lambrusco Aperol spritz. The fun, fizzy red wine makes for the perfect fall upgrade to the go-to summer drink. By Maquette Pro

08 08 Virgo The ultimate Virgo debuts her spirit line this month, so it’s only right to try a cocktail using Beyoncé’s SirDavis whisky. The Honey Bee (whisky, lemon juice, and honey syrup) is sure to be your new post-work cocktail. Leslie Kirchhoff

09 09 Libra “For a Libra, white negronis are a bit more balanced than their red counterparts,” says Pulido. The spin on the classic cocktail has a lighter flavor and is a bit more floral thanks to the substitution of gin and Lillet Blanc, a fortified French wine. By DanielViero

10 10 Scorpio The espresso martini continues to be a love it or loathe it cocktail, but Dyer says the intense Scorpio, “especially one that aspires to sophistication,” can appreciate the boozy caffeinated drink. By Heleno

11 11 Sagittarius For his fellow adventurous and outgoing Sags, Dyer recommends the Compass; two ounces of rum, Sorrel simple syrup, bitters, and some ginger zest. By stockfotocz