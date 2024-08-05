12 Flavorful Cocktails To Drink This August Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Paddington alcoholic cocktail drink with rum, yellow liquor, grapefruit and lemon juice, marmalade and absinthe, summer blue bright background, hard light and shadows

The scorching August heat means finding central air wherever you can and enjoying the last days of summer with a cocktail in hand. Refreshing, cool drinks and even some frozen options should be at the top of the list as you take those last trips or hit those rooftop hangouts with your girls. If you’re really looking to enjoy those summer days, and mix things up on your palate, whether you’re on the beach or just daydreaming of a vacay, a rum-based option is sure to get the party started. But there are plenty of refreshing spirits out there to help you try something new.

As we dive into Leo season, here are the drinks you should sip based on your zodiac.

01 01 Aquarius For a bit of childhood nostalgia, but with an adult twist, try a Dirty Shirley. It’s just a Shirley Temple but spiked with a shot (or two!) of vodka. Boozy Refreshing Dirty Shirley Cocktail with Grenadine

02 02 Pisces Dearest Pisces, you’re probably overthinking everything, including your drink order. Unwind with a lemon drop and let those worries slip away. But go easy on these, otherwise you might end up sending an emo text to an ex.

03 03 Aries All things pickles continue to trend, so the bold and ever so slightly chaotic Aries might want to give a pickletini a shot. Similar to the classic martini, this just ups the brine factor and is a fun, trendy drink, sure to be a pleaser for anyone who typically loves dirty martinis. Getty Images

04 04 Taurus A good, strong drink can absolutely help a Taurus take a second to unwind and stop being so stubborn. Whether on a rooftop, day drinking at brunch, or entertaining at home, a rosé sangria is a fun drink for the last full month of summer. Sangria

05 05 Gemini A spritz is probably on the list of every chatty Gemini. But for this sweltering summer month, give a frozen Hugo spritz a go. Refreshing and fun, just like you. Getty Images

06 06 Cancer “I’m a Cancer, and we’re known for being reliable and traditional,” says Brian Jupiter, owner and executive chef of Frontier Chicago. An equally reliable drink is the old fashioned, which Jupiter describes as having comforting flavors and a rich history. Getty Images

07 07 Leo Leos never need to be told to lighten up and live a little, so a rum-heavy cocktail like a hurricane is a winner. “It’s a drink that’s perfect for a Leo who loves to make a statement and enjoy life to the fullest,” Jupiter says. Hurricane, classic alcoholic cocktail with dark and white rum, ice, syrup, grenadine, pineapple and orange juice, lime and ice cubes, garnished with mint. Dark background, bar tools

08 08 Virgo We get it, Virgo. You don’t exactly like change and want to keep all things in life fairly practical and fuss-free. You might already be a fan of a Negroni, but this month, embrace cherries before they’re out of season. You’re still keeping it classic, but with a slightly sweet kick. Boozy Refreshing Rum Kingston Negroni with an Orange Slice

09 09 Libra Alicia Perry, beverage director of CH Projects, recommends a Livorno punch for her fellow balance-seeking Libras. “It’s balanced and warm,” she says. The Italian drink includes rum, sugar, espresso, and a hint of lemon. Getty Images

10 10 Scorpio “Scorpios are intense, mysterious, and passionate,” Jupiter says. A classic dark and stormy (dark rum and ginger beer) reflects that powerful, enigmatic personality. Dark and stormy cocktail with ginger ale and rum

11 11 Sagittarius Sags are always down for an adventure and keep it light and unbothered. “The frozen strawberry daiquiri captures their love for excitement and new experiences. It’s a fun and refreshing drink that fits their adventurous spirit,” Jupiter says. Getty Images