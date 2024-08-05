HomeLifestyle

12 Flavorful Cocktails To Drink This August Based On Your Zodiac Sign

The hot summer days call for drinks that are refreshing, have seasonal ingredients, and embrace a party vibe.
Paddington alcoholic cocktail drink with rum, yellow liquor, grapefruit and lemon juice, marmalade and absinthe, summer blue bright background, hard light and shadows
By Patrice J. Williams ·

The scorching August heat means finding central air wherever you can and enjoying the last days of summer with a cocktail in hand. Refreshing, cool drinks and even some frozen options should be at the top of the list as you take those last trips or hit those rooftop hangouts with your girls. If you’re really looking to enjoy those summer days, and mix things up on your palate, whether you’re on the beach or just daydreaming of a vacay, a rum-based option is sure to get the party started. But there are plenty of refreshing spirits out there to help you try something new.

As we dive into Leo season, here are the drinks you should sip based on your zodiac.

