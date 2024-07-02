12 Flavorful Cocktails To Try This July Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Sbagliato Rosa cocktail drink with Italian red liqueur and aperitif, rose sparkling wine with zest, blue bright background, hard light and shadows

The summer travel season is in full swing and with July ushering in a new quarter, you might even have some lofty goals. Whether that means celebrating on a yacht in a tropical destination or learning how to budget your entertaining expenses, there’s no better time than now to add a fun libation into the mix.

You’ve done the cranberry vodka or overly saccharine drinks that leave you with a hangover, so check out one of the cocktail options below. They’re all great picks and sips, but if you specifically want a drink based on your zodiac, we have got you covered.

These drinks are expert-approved, highlight seasonal ingredients, and might even include some new-to-you drinks (Cock N’ Bull, anyone?).

01 01 Aquarius “Sure it seems complicated and fruity at first, but it’s actually quite the opposite, says Peter Hessler, founder of Pono Potions Artisan Syrups, of the classic Mai Tai cocktail. “Also, Mai Tais are so misunderstood with too much sugar, fruit juices, and garnishes, when a true Mai Tai consists of four simple ingredients: rum, orgeat, lime, and curacao.” A hand-crafted Mai Tai cocktail served in a Southern California establishment. Light rum used. Garnished with mint sprigs and a dried (dehydrated) lime slice. The drinking straw is biodegradable.

02 02 Pisces Proud Pisces and National Brand Ambassador for Mount Gay Rum, Lauren Trickett, loves a drink that’s refreshing, creative, and has a touch of elegance. She suggests the Mount Gay Eclipse Passionfruit Daiquiri. The rum, passionfruit syrup, and fresh lime is “vibrant and imaginative.”

03 03 Aries “Aries are known for their bold and adventurous spirit,” says Trickett. So she naturally recommends a Navy Paloma (rum, grapefruit, and lime) to match their dynamic energy.

04 04 Taurus Cock N’ Bull is in the realm of classic drinks like a Negroni. The bourbon and cognac cocktail has a few dashes of bitters and some sweetness from curacao. A fun summer sipper for the bullish Taurus. Sazerac, classic alcoholic cocktail with cognac, bourbon, absinthe, bitters, sugar and lemon zest. Old wooden background with copy space

05 05 Gemini For a classic tiki drink that satisfies both sides of a Gemini, a painkiller should be ordered asap. “Its sweet side is balanced with overproof rum and nutmeg,” says Hessler. But sip these slowly, as the tasty coconut might make you forget there’s liquor in your cup.

06 06 Cancer A mojito is no stranger to most adults, especially Cancers who love sipping while on a beach. But switch it up by adding coconut water. Trickett says it provides a creamier and soothing flavor which goes hand in hand with the nurturing Cancerian. Lemonade drink with mint, with lemon slices and ice in a glass on a dark background

07 07 Leo Since Leos are the self-proclaimed champagne of the zodiac, order up a few French 75s. The gin and champagne is easy to sip on whether you’re flirting with your future ex at the bar or celebrating your latest achievement. French 75 cocktail with a lemon twist

08 08 Virgo A Virgo will always keep it pretty simple but you can still have fun. With origins from Spain, a Kalimotxo is equal parts red wine and cola. It’s simple, but a deviation from a typical glass of red wine, and surprisingly refreshing. Boozy Kalimotxo Red Wine and Cola with a Lemon Garnish

09 09 Libra Are you ever not seeking balance? So keep your drink order simple and complication-free with a Negroni, something you’ll find at any decent bar. It’s an “equal parts cocktail for someone who is rooted in balance and harmony,” says Roger Miller, operations manager of Sunda New Asian. Negroni classic cocktail and gin short drink with sweet vermouth, red bitter liqueur and dried orange peel on bar counter.

10 10 Scorpio Every Scorpio needs and deserves something fitting of their mysterious vibe. Miller says that should be a green chartreuse neat. “Chartreuse has an incredible depth of mystery and flavor, with the recipe and ingredients being a secret. But it is adaptable to its surroundings and can appeal to many people while not giving up its individuality.”

11 11 Sagittarius “Like the Sagittarius, the Paper Plane has been around the block and knows what’s good,” says Hessler of the drink that’s a spin on classics and the perfect entry point for someone wanting to try whiskey. With the additions of lemon and Aperol, “the Paper Plane is balanced, bright, and will always start your night off on the right foot.” Glass of pink Martine our Pink Cosmo

12 12 Capricorn Like your fellow earth sign, Virgo, Capricorn, you’re straight and to the point, but this should be the summer to mix things up ever so slightly. A Sea Breeze consists of the ingredients you’re used to (vodka, cranberry, and grapefruit), but it’s shaken to give a slightly frothy surface. Grapefruit cocktail on pink table and blue wall summer beverage on ice

All images via Getty Images