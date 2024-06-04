12 Sip-Worthy Wines And Cocktails To Drink This June Based On Your Zodiac Sign

summer cocktail drinks with fresh ingredients and palm tree shadow

Summer solstice isn’t until June 20, but if you’re ready for summer vibes, you have to have a drink to match. Maybe you already have your summer vacation wardrobe planned, but the same preparation is necessary for your cocktail selections. “Summer is here and I’d definitely like to see more mixed drinks with champagne, says DarDra C. Coaxum, owner of HRLM Champagne.

While your choice of cocktail or wine might be based on the season, Chauncey Jenkins, director of beverage and hospitality for Secret Supper Society and wine director for Marylou’s in Richmond, Va., thinks it truly signifies a person’s current mood. “I feel like drink orders tell me more about a person’s headspace first, and then we get to personality.”

If you’re looking to try something new or sip on a fun cocktail this rooftop season, here are a few recommendations based on the season, your astrology sign—and your mood.

01 01 Aquarius It doesn’t get any more refreshing than an agua fresca. The fruit, water, and lime combo is typically without a spirit but for a more festive vibe, you can easily spike it with vodka or tequila. A cold, refreshing glass of sangria, with an orange slice for garnish, on a tropical beach. An ivy potted plant, abalone shell sunglasses and big palm leaf are also in the scene.

02 02 Pisces Try a dirty martini with kombu, or dried sea kelp. This “recreates an environment that reminds people of the sea. We don’t know that much about the sea just like we don’t know that much about Pisces, so we’ll find our common ground in salinity,” says Jenkins. Martini with a twist of lemon peel on dark background

03 03 Aries “Chaos, just pure fun and chaos,” says Coaxum of the fiery Aries crew. So of course a Long Island iced tea, which includes pretty much everything, from vodka to tequila to rum to gin, is the good time in a glass that an Aries can appreciate. Boozy Long Island Iced Tea Cocktail with Lemon

04 04 Taurus Stop being stubborn, at least for a minute. Take this time to enjoy what you might think is a basic summer drink: the Aperol spritz. But try swapping the usual Prosecco for champagne.

05 05 Gemini You can’t choose just one, and why would you? Yannick Similien, assistant bar manager at Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort in Saint Lucia recommends what she calls the Spices of Lucia. It’s made with Chairman’s spiced rum, Bounty Coconut rum, lime, all spice, and topped with soda. “This is two-sided with a cool rum and a spiced rum.” Two glasses of cold rum cola cocktails with slices of lime and ice on blue background

06 06 Cancer Cancer, you’re probably already in your feelings for your birthday month. But take a load off with a refreshing Pimm’s Cup. The gin-based drink is refreshing and if you’re heading to ESSENCE Fest, it’ll be an easy drink to find and sip on while in NOLA. Pimms cup cocktails of pimms liqueur, lemonade, cucumber, strawberries and orange on ice

07 07 Leo For the “aggressive lion,” Similien says to opt for the spicy bloody Mary. Nope, a bloody Mary isn’t anything new and it’s a brunch staple, but amp it up a bit with some major heat. If you really want to be extra (of course you do, Leo!), then over-the-top garnishes are really going to wow you and get attention. Gourmet Bloody Mary With Asparagus, Pickled Onion, Grilled Shrimp and a Gherkin

08 08 Virgo “Slightly abrasive but charming after a few sips,” is how Jenkins describes the mezcal old fashioned. “It doesn’t care how you feel about it, it’s always going to deliver sharp honesty.” So Virgo, this one’s for you. close up of alcoholic drink in glass with orange peel and ice ball. Orange cocktail drink on a table. gin / rum / Champaign. A chilled tumbler with peel and whisky that’s sweating from perspiration sits on a wood counter of a bar. There is a sliced lemon wedge of the glass. Feelings of having a nice drink on a warm summer evening a local bar. Bar accoutrements can be seen in the background of the image. The drink sits on a dark wood bar and the lighting is very dramatic with the drink being slightly back lit. Vertical image, gives vibes of small town and bar culture.

09 09 Libra “I think boulevardier describes us – brooding, pensive, great depth and a hint of spice,” says Jenkins, who’s a proud October Libra. The whiskey, vermouth, and Campari cocktail (basically a Negroni without the gin) is classic but flavorful. “We can balance anything and I think boulevardiers do just that.” Boulevardier alcoholic cocktail drink with bourbon, vermouth, bitter, orange zest and ice. Dark green background, hard light, shadow pattern

10 10 Scorpio Trying to predict a mysterious Scorpio’s next move is just futile. To keep people guessing, and maybe even keep yourself in the dark, ask for a bartender’s special. Let your fave mixologist at your neighborhood spot know your spirit of choice and just allow them to whip up something special. afro latin woman preparing cocktails behind a bar, front view

11 11 Sagittarius With blackberries coming in to season the end of the month, try a tequila smash. The classic spirit is paired with the sweetness of the berries, the fizz of 7UP, and a dash of sage. For the always evolving always-ready-for-change Sag, this might just become your go-to drink of the summer. Blackberry and Thyme cocktail with a hint of lemon and lime