Add These 7 Black Owned Wine Labels To Your Collection

Though there are more than 8,000 wineries located within the United States, less than 5 percent are Black-owned. Shocking right? And while the numbers are small in comparison, our wine labels are big in taste, texture and affordability — going up against any bottle of your favorite red or white.

Now, more than ever, supporting Black vintners is especially important. Not only do we need to continue circulating the Black dollar within our own communities, but we must stand against the racial inequalities that are happening in this country, causing us unprecedented disruptions and harm.

And of course, that starts with supporting perhaps the most important industry on many of our lists — spirits. Here are some of the country’s premier Black-owned wine labels from across the globe that you need to add to your collections.