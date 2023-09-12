From Rooftop Bars To Yachts: 5 Online Marketplaces That Offer Unique Spaces For Your Next Event

Swimply

Whether the gathering is a milestone birthday party, an intimate baby shower, or a holiday party with friends, finding the right space for your special event is crucial. If you’re looking to make your soiree extra memorable, consider using a short-term rental site to lock in a unique space. Like the Airbnb model, the following sites offer event spaces that are privately owned, but instead of being rented out per night, the options are available by the hour. From backyard pools to private yachts, consider checking out the following rental platforms and marketplaces to make sure your next function is unforgettable.

If you’re short on outdoor space, consider Swimply, a platform where you can rent out a backyard pool by the hour. The platform was founded in 2018 and has expanded to over 125 locations around the U.S., and some of Swimply’s privately owned backyard spaces include upgraded amenities like hot tubs, water slides, and barbecue grills. Each listing notes the number of guests allowed, restroom access, and whether the property is child or pet friendly. With over 10,000 listings on the platform, you can enjoy all the perks of a backyard pool without the hassle of ownership.

Standout Listing: Check out The 6612, a highly rated backyard space near Austin, Texas that’s perfect for an intimate poolside brunch or a kickback with a few friends. The hosts allow up to 20 guests and parking for up to five cars. You’ll have access to a private restroom inside the home and the pool area includes a waterfall, water slide, and large shallow area for young swimmers. Other perks include a hot tub and a shaded cabana, and for an extra fee, you can reserve a few coolers to keep your drinks cold.

Peerspace is a platform to rent privately owned spaces that range from rooftop bars to photo studios and movie theaters. Launched in 2014, Peerspace rentals can be found coast to coast from Spokane, Wash. to Washington, D.C., and if you’re planning an international fête, the company also has spaces for rent in Canada and select countries in Europe. The properties on the site are searchable by both the type of event and location, and if you’re feeling stuck on a party theme, there are a gallery of event photos submitted by users that’ll help get your creative juices flowing.

Standout Listing: If you’re near Los Angeles, The Renovated Church listing is a gorgeous 1,800-square-foot loft near downtown L.A. The bright, airy space is perfect for a large dinner party or anniversary celebration and comes with a projector and sound system and free parking (a premium in Los Angeles). There’s also a divider for changing, an area that can be used as a lobby or waiting area, and a small bar with seating.

Splacer was founded on the philosophy of turning idle spaces into lively hang-out spots, and the company has rentals in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, and Atlanta. Spacer has a smaller, curated collection of spaces that are reviewed by a team, and when you’re looking for a space to rent, you can filter search results by location, size of event, or event type. The site also offers a “Friends of Splacer” service that connects you to local service providers who offer event decor, production services, and equipment for rent.

Standout Listing: Positioned just outside of Chicago, this Modern Industrial Rental Studio is a blank slate for planning an intimate wedding and reception or anniversary party. The building dates back to the early 1900s and the space has the capacity for up to 100 guests standing or just over 60 seated. The rental includes onsite parking, a fully equipped kitchen, and a projector and screen.

Want to pop bottles on a yacht for your next birthday or enjoy a quiet sunset sail with a few close friends? You can celebrate in either way with SamBoat, a France-based startup that dominated the peer-to-peer boat rental market in Europe before expanding to the U.S. The platform connects you directly with private boat owners and offers you a wide range of choices from sailboats, catamarans, powerboats, yachts, and houseboats. Some come with extra perks like a waterslide or access to jet skis, and if you don’t have a boating license, don’t worry. Most of the listings come with a skipper.

Standout Listing: For an unforgettable birthday, splurge on this Pardo Yacht that’s based in Miami. The boat can fit up to 12 people comfortably and can be rented for two to eight hours. During your ride, the 38-foot yacht can take you and your guests over to the celebrity-laden Star Island or you can enjoy the downtown city skyline when the sun sets.

Geared toward providing entrepreneurs with a space to book film-friendly locations, Giggster also has thousands of spaces that are perfect for small events. Since its launch in 2016, the company has grown to include over 10,000 listings on its platform and currently operates in several large U.S. markets like New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The platform also has a pretty diverse selection: lofts, backyards, warehouses, churches, and nightclubs are all options on the site.

Standout Listing: This Midtown Art Studio in New York is great for a baby shower with a few close friends. Along with views of the New York City skyline, the newly renovated listing includes a projector, sound system, and several tables and chairs that can be used for setting up a seated meal. The 1,200 sq ft space can fit up to 40 people comfortably and comes furnished with a sectional couch and armchairs.