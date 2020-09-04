No Plans This Weekend? No Problem! This App Lets You Rent Other People’s Pools

With Labor Day around the corner, many of us are still stuck on how to celebrate the day off, while also staying safe and socially distant. And as temperatures across the country are closing in on 100 degrees, it feels like there is no relief for the months many of us have spent stuck at home, landlocked or simply not comfortable facing the crowds at the public pool.

Now thanks to the “Airbnb of pools” you can do it all. Swimply is an online pool sharing marketplace by 23- year-old brainchild Bunim Laskin. Like many of us who just want to go for a dip on a hot afternoon, he created the idea when looking to cool off on a hot summer day.

The Swimply website and app, available on iOS and Android devices, syncs owners of private pools with nearby neighbors looking to take a dip. Hosts post their pool and its amenities on the app, and those looking to swim can search for pools in their area by zip code and filter searches by amenities and voilà — you just book a time! Pool renters and owners don’t have to worry about being in contact with each other as the process allows for non-contact pool entry and departure.

Starting at around $30 an hour (depending on the city), Swimply is an easy source of entertainment, exercise or even a spot for swim lessons for many Black parents looking to keep their kids engaged. Not to mention, the service also provides pool owners an extra source of income by letting them rent out their underutilized pools. Since the pandemic began, the app has experienced 3,300% growth, making it a great benefit to everyone during this time.