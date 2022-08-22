Home · Celebrity

Take A Look Inside Fat Joe's Star-Studded 52nd Birthday Bash

The Bronx rap legend celebrated another year around the sun with a Times Square rooftop soiree, alongside tons of his celebrity friends
Take A Look Inside Fat Joe’s Star-Studded 52nd Birthday Bash
Shareif Ziyarat
By Rivea Ruff ·

NYC’s Brooklyn Chophouse became “Brooklyn Beach House” on Friday, as its private rooftop was transformed into a tropical paradise for Fat Joe‘s 52nd birthday celebration.

Hosted by industry impresario and restauranteur Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins, the party welcomed Hip-Hop legends like Mary J. Blige, Busta Rhymes, Ashanti, Jim Jones, and more to the upscale restaurant’s Times Square location for an evening of fine food, standing on couches, and impromptu performances.

Overwhelmed with gratitude for another year and love and support from his friends and family, Fat Joe took to the mic and shared fond memories, well-wishes, and hilarious stories with his 100 party guests for over an hour.

Of course, with a room filled with so much legendary talent, stars naturally gravitated toward the floor, making an impromptu “stage” and performing some of their biggest hits in Joe’s honor.

Ashanti appeared in a stunning, barely-there chainmail dress, taking the mic to dance and sing her hit “Foolish.” Busta Rhymes performed his hit “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See,” and Remy Ma spat verses from Fat Joe and Big Pun’s 1998 hit “Twinz” before joining Joe for a rendition of their joint hit “Lean Back.” And, of course, Mary took the mic to sing her classic “Be Happy.”

Take a look at more pics from the star-studded celebration below.

01
Angie Martinez, Mary J. Blige, Fat Joe, Lorena Cartagena
02
Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe
03
Busta Rhymes, Mary J, Blige, Fat Joe
04
Fat Joe, Jim Jones
05
Angie Martinez, Ashanti, Mary J. Blige
06
Ashanti
07
Fat Joe, Ashanti
08
Mary J. Blige, Fat Joe, Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins
09
Lorena Cartegena
10
Ashanti
11
Angie Martinez, Mary J. Blige
12
Fat Joe and Friends
13
Angie Martinez, Mary J. Blige
14
Gayle King, Fat Joe, Ashanti
15
Pardison Fontaine, Papoose
16
Remy Ma, Papoose
17
Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins, Fat Joe
