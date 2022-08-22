Take A Look Inside Fat Joe’s Star-Studded 52nd Birthday Bash

Shareif Ziyarat

NYC’s Brooklyn Chophouse became “Brooklyn Beach House” on Friday, as its private rooftop was transformed into a tropical paradise for Fat Joe‘s 52nd birthday celebration.

Hosted by industry impresario and restauranteur Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins, the party welcomed Hip-Hop legends like Mary J. Blige, Busta Rhymes, Ashanti, Jim Jones, and more to the upscale restaurant’s Times Square location for an evening of fine food, standing on couches, and impromptu performances.

Overwhelmed with gratitude for another year and love and support from his friends and family, Fat Joe took to the mic and shared fond memories, well-wishes, and hilarious stories with his 100 party guests for over an hour.

Of course, with a room filled with so much legendary talent, stars naturally gravitated toward the floor, making an impromptu “stage” and performing some of their biggest hits in Joe’s honor.

Ashanti appeared in a stunning, barely-there chainmail dress, taking the mic to dance and sing her hit “Foolish.” Busta Rhymes performed his hit “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See,” and Remy Ma spat verses from Fat Joe and Big Pun’s 1998 hit “Twinz” before joining Joe for a rendition of their joint hit “Lean Back.” And, of course, Mary took the mic to sing her classic “Be Happy.”

Take a look at more pics from the star-studded celebration below.