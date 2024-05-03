Delicious Wines And Cocktails To Drink This May Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Getty Images

With another month on the horizon, that means another chance to sip on a new-to-you cocktail or finally give that wine you’ve been eyeing a chance. And what better way to choose your cocktail than based on your astrological sign?

“A person’s choice of drink reveals more than just their personality,” says Diego de la Vega Fernandez, co-founder of Zomoz Mezcal. In short, it’s a window into whether they are party enthusiasts, bohemian spirits, hipsters, or simply connoisseurs of refined tastes.”

Between Cinco de Mayo and the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day, there’s no shortage of opportunities to pop a bottle or order up at the bar. Check out some recommended libations to toast with.

01 01 Aquarius An introspective Aquarius needs something simple, but refreshing like an albariño. The dry white wine has a slight sweetness and is a nice alternative to pinot grigio. Getty Images

02 02 Pisces A sensitive, day-dreaming Pisces might want a drink that gives major tropical vibes. Try a Blue Hawaiian. The rum-based drink with cream of coconut, pineapple juice, and blue curaçao will have you feeling easy and breezy. Getty Images

03 03 Aries A bold, ambitious Aries deserves an equally bold drink. Martinis continue to have a moment, but kick the classic drink up with a few dashes of jalapeno simple syrup. It’s classic, but a bit spicy and sweet. Getty Images

04 04 Taurus Savory cocktails continue to trend this year and Wendy and Joe Rizzo of Mushroom Spirits Distillery are toying around with a “Bull Shot” drink, which consists of beef bullion and vodka! “We’d use our shiitake vodka, which is great for savory cocktails and a lot of our customers cook with it as well, so it’s a perfect fit,” says Wendy. Getty Images

05 05 Gemini The playful, talkative twin sign of the zodiac should keep it light and cute with a peach or apricot Aperol spritz. The spritz is a fun drink whether you’re poolside or at the bar and the addition of a seasonal stone fruit is the nice finishing touch. OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

06 06 Cancer A Bloody Mary is pretty common, but the sensitive, water loving Cancer might want to switch up their usual brunch cocktail for a Bloody Caesar. The drink is a fave among Canadians and swaps the usual tomato juice for clam juice. “Ours are made with Old Bay,” says Joe Rizzo. “So it has a crab boil vibe.” Bloody Caesar alcoholic cocktail drink, version of Bloody Mary with tomato juice, vodka, clam broth, celery, hot sauce and ice in glass garnished with salt. Green background, hard light

07 07 Leo A nice whiskey sour is a summer cocktail for the Leo who loves a bit of flare and even a dramatic moment. The ingredients (whiskey, lemon juice, and simple syrup) are pretty simple, but it’s that addition of the frothy egg white for some added texture that brings the drama! Getty Images

08 08 Virgo “Straightforward and uncomplicated,” is how Fernandez likes his drinks, which tracks for Virgos. Enjoy a quality Mezcal that’s best served at room temperature and neat. The smoky, slightly sweet spirit doesn’t need any mixers and stands well on its own. A heart shaped wooden board with a glass of Mezcal, lime, nuts and grasshoppers in Mexico City

09 09 Libra “A glass of wine is sure to complement their calm demeanor impeccably,” says Fernandez. A Beaujolais is an easily sippable red wine that’s served chill and pairs well with everything from seafood to salads. A slightly filled of red wine from Burgundy, sits on the top of a barrel of its wine at a wine store in Paris on the day of the annual celebration of the putting on sale of that years putting the wine for sale.

10 10 Scorpio A loving, but sometimes mysterious and complicated Scorpio can enjoy a classic like an old-fashioned. It’s a little sweet, with some dashes of bitter, and if you really want to switch things up, try it Wisconsin style, which swaps brandy for whiskey. Old fashioned whiskey drink on ice with orange zest garnish.

11 11 Sagittarius The forever on the go Sag can appreciate an ice cold Moscow mule that requires you to slow down and just sip. Savor the vodka, ginger beer, and lime drink while making plans for summer ‘24. A group of three copper mugs with a seasonal fall drink decorated with sliced citrus fruits.