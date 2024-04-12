HomeLifestyle

The Best Wines And Cocktails To Drink This April Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Sip away on these spirits and vinos that speak to your specific personality this month.
Summer seamless pattern with colored glasses with cocktails. Suitable for backgrounds and covers, for packaging, banner, postcard. Stock illustration
By Patrice J. Williams

Most people tend to fall into one of two categories when it comes to ordering a drink; they sip the same cocktail over and over or have no idea what to order. There’s also the third category of people who just order their tried and true drink, even if it’s not their favorite.

But have you ever thought about sipping a drink based on your personality or astrological sign?

“You can tell a lot about someone from what they’re drinking,” says Ashtyn Harris, a bartender at D.C.’s Allegory bar, who describes herself as a “lucky Libra” and loves a well-rounded classic drink.

From a glass of crisp white wine to a classic like a James Bond-inspired Vesper, there’s truly something for every palate. There’s no denying personality plays a role in that, but even preferences from culture to gender to the time of year can have an impact as well, says Jim Wrigley, beverage manager at Seafire Resort and Spa in the Cayman Island.

However, fun and experimentation can’t be overlooked regardless of signs or preferences.

“Fun is the number one thing. Bartenders and the mixology world have a tendency to take ourselves too seriously and forget that the bar is the place where people go to have fun,” says Wrigley, whose Library By the Sea bar has monthly pop-up events.

If you’re still stuck on what to order or need a few ideas of drinks to whip up for a gathering, here are a few options based on personality and zodiac signs. 

