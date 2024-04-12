The Best Wines And Cocktails To Drink This April Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Summer seamless pattern with colored glasses with cocktails. Suitable for backgrounds and covers, for packaging, banner, postcard. Stock illustration

Most people tend to fall into one of two categories when it comes to ordering a drink; they sip the same cocktail over and over or have no idea what to order. There’s also the third category of people who just order their tried and true drink, even if it’s not their favorite.

But have you ever thought about sipping a drink based on your personality or astrological sign?

“You can tell a lot about someone from what they’re drinking,” says Ashtyn Harris, a bartender at D.C.’s Allegory bar, who describes herself as a “lucky Libra” and loves a well-rounded classic drink.

From a glass of crisp white wine to a classic like a James Bond-inspired Vesper, there’s truly something for every palate. There’s no denying personality plays a role in that, but even preferences from culture to gender to the time of year can have an impact as well, says Jim Wrigley, beverage manager at Seafire Resort and Spa in the Cayman Island.

However, fun and experimentation can’t be overlooked regardless of signs or preferences.

“Fun is the number one thing. Bartenders and the mixology world have a tendency to take ourselves too seriously and forget that the bar is the place where people go to have fun,” says Wrigley, whose Library By the Sea bar has monthly pop-up events.

If you’re still stuck on what to order or need a few ideas of drinks to whip up for a gathering, here are a few options based on personality and zodiac signs.

01 01 Aquarius The free-spirited, fun, yet thoughtful Aquarius needs to tap into an orange wine. This vino has more skin contact than the typical white variety. It’s robust, complex, and so much easier to find at any local shop or bar due to its popularity. The crowd pleaser also works well with meat and cheese boards. Trendy food and drink, orange wine in glass, gray table background, space for text, selective focus vertical image

02 02 Pisces A water sign like a Pisces flows and adapts easily through all situations and a glass of Chardonnay should be on deck. We’re not talking about the overly buttery variety, but a more crisp and dry option that pairs so well with everything from fish to scallops to chicken. White wine in a glass with a wave

03 03 Aries Do Aries crave a bit of chaos? That’s up for debate. But an energetic and fiery Aries would love a spicy margarita. While a marg is pretty classic by all standards, the addition of a few muddled jalapenos is enough to make it Aries-approved. The blanco tequila, lime, and agave work perfectly with a bit of spice. Order it extra spicy if you’re up for a true challenge. Spicy Margarita with fresh jalapeno and lime on wood background in a rocks glass

04 04 Taurus A Taurus can be stubborn and determined, but the arrival of this sign also signifies spring and rebirth. A gin-based drink is the perfect option, like a classic gin and tonic or a refreshing gin, lavender, and lemonade concoction. Cold, refreshing glass of clear liquid, Gin and tonic or water, garnished with mint and cucumber, on a stylish concrete surface. Space for copy.

05 05 Gemini Social butterflies like talkative Geminis want to sit and sip at the bar with old friends or even people they just met in the line for the bathroom. A Malbec, with its medium acidity, would be a fun sip for those conversations. They can even opt for a lager on tap that the bartender recommends. Red wine pouring into a glass

06 06 Cancer The mother of the astrological signs needs to be watered but also sober enough to take care of everyone in the crew. This can be done in so many ways, including by trying a seasonal watermelon spritzer while lounging by the pool because Cancerians crave water; or even by having an Aperol spritz (Aperol, Prosecco, club soda), which is the perfect batch cocktail for the Cancer who loves entertaining. Glass of a classic Spritz cocktail in Italian restaurant

07 07 Leo If there’s one thing a Leo will do, it’s celebrate and celebrate themselves. A classic tequila margarita is that drink. But it has to be with a quality blanco tequila like a Tequileño or a crowd-pleaser like Clase Azul. Or you can even sip the tequila neat as the night comes to a close. custom Margarita on the rocks salt rim

08 08 Virgo Some of our favorite people are Virgos – Beyoncé, Zendaya, Keke Palmer, just to name a few. This Earth sign is meticulous and straight to the point. So, a simple glass or two of Rosé gets the job done. Just a simple pop of the bottle and pour. Because you don’t have time for someone screwing up a cocktail order. Glass of rose wine

09 09 Libra Libras absolutely need their balance, so a Vesper should satisfy both sides of the scale. The drink is a martini that contains gin and vodka, so there’s no need to choose between either spirit. The slightly bitter taste of the Lillet adds a bit of flair to the classic cocktail. Homemade Dry Gin Martini with a Lemon Garnish

10 10 Scorpio Scorpios can be a bit intense, mysterious, and dramatic, all at the same time. A drink that many people rarely order, due to its complexity alone, has to be a Ramos Gin Fizz. This drink has a lot going on, between the gin, simple syrup, heavy cream, and egg white, and that’s only about half of the ingredients. And that doesn’t include the steps of shaking and straining. This is definitely one of those rare concoctions where someone might ask, “What are you drinking?” Homemade Frothy Ramos Gin Fizz Cocktail with Cream

11 11 Sagittarius She’s independent and exciting, a strong Sagittarius woman needs a smoky Mezcal drink. The smokiness of Mezcal can be a bit overpowering for some, but not for a Sag, especially in a Mezcal mule that’s a traditional adaptation for a not-so-traditional person. Moscow Mule Cocktail. The drink is made from Vodka, Ginger Beer and Lime juice.