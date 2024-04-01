Turn Your Pain Into Your Purpose: Your April Horoscope Is Here

Mercury in retrograde is upon us, and it’s not a game. This planetary shift, from April 1 through May 13, is like a bad April fool’s joke. These next few weeks will seem like a switch-up from the start of the year. Don’t fret—you’ve got this. Mars entering Aries on April 30 brings the magnetic energy you need to tackle Mercury retrograde’s obstacles. Meanwhile, Venus, the planet of comfort and intimacy, will be stationed in Taurus, allowing you to manifest dreams and elevate your career. You might want to slide into some PDA and let your tribe carry you the rest of the way to success.

Aries

(March 21 to April 19)

What do you love more than activities? Trying different cuisines. You’ve been eating the same thing for a couple of months, and you’re searching for something new. Have you tried ramen noodles or a poke bowl? How about frozen yogurt with fruit? Be careful or you might get addicted to unusual flavors.

Taurus

(April 20 to May 20)

Happy birthday to the multifaceted bull. Get ready to expand your mind and set the tone for this year. A new hairstyle should come with some pictures. Try scheduling a photo shoot, to show everybody that you’ve still got it. Hey, Alexa, play “Best Side” by Lola Brooke—and make sure you get that camera angle from the left.

Gemini

(May 21 to June 21)

Posting on social media is not getting you the attention you want. Instead, it’s causing you to feel lost. Technology hasn’t been your best friend lately. You might feel the urge to apologize to an old beau whom you always think about at this time of year. It’s okay to risk another chance.

Cancer

(June 22 to July 21)

You’re in danger of becoming a workaholic. Take a break and plan a much-needed vacation. You enjoy falling in love with onscreen characters, but some of your bingeable shows are starting to get played out. How about watching a season of Housewives? Why not get a good laugh in!

Leo

(July 22 to August 22)

Self-love is the best way to keep a clear head. Recite some intentional mantras to bolster your belief in yourself. Get an accountability partner to help you improve communication skills. New creative projects are approaching, but don’t worry—you’ll prevail.

Virgo

(August 23 to September 21)

Craving a fresh playlist? Discovering up-and-coming artists is your favorite pastime. Look over some movie soundtracks and you will definitely find hidden gems. Music helps you keep that positive energy about you. It can set your own creativity on fire.

Libra

(September 22 to October 22)

A family cookout sounds like the perfect way to find your zen. Sometimes only your loved ones can give you that extra push to keep going. Take your mind off your finances and spend more moments in silence, just admiring the fullness of your tribe and your life. Memories like this last a lifetime.

Scorpio

(October 23 to November 21)

Some retail therapy might be the pick-me-up you need. Splurging, within reason, on the finer things can give you back the smile you’ve been missing. While your schedule may be hectic, an impulse buy may offer the reward you crave.

Sagittarius

(November 22 to December 21)

You’ve been working hard, and it has caused you to forgo much-needed rest. A healthy sleep and self-care regimen can improve your day and give your mind space to be creative. Has anyone ever told you that you should be a YouTube vlogger? You just might be sensational!

Capricorn

(December 22 to January 19)

You’ve been feeling as if you’ve lost the capacity for joy. Tell your partner that you need a little extra TLC. Some late-night bubbles and wine will set you in the mood. Get cozy, and embrace your daily self-care intentions. Disconnect from the Internet. It’s time to cherish you!

Aquarius

(January 20 to February 18)

That passport has come in handy recently. As your horizons broaden and you discover new things, continue to search for clarity. Remain grounded in your goals, and be prepared for opportunities so they won’t pass you by. As Keke Palmer says in the hit song, “Keep it movin’.”

Pisces

(February 19 to March 20)

International waters may be beckoning you, and it’s looking like you want to play. Take a walk on the wild side. To paraphrase Nicki Minaj, “Tell them haters beep beep… If you don’t know they exist, how could it be beef?” Enjoy creating momentum for yourself, and don’t look back.