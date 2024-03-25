Spring Cocktails: Here Are Fun Spirits To Try This Season

Low angle view of cheerful young woman holding and enjoying a martini glass with margarita cocktail during a relaxing summer garden party. Part of a series.

Spring is here, and it’s time to toast to the new season. Mixing up your spirits for spring is one way to do that successfully. When we think of spring, we usually think of fresh scents, new beginnings, florals, and joy, so why not bring those elements to your bar cart? From prosecco to flavorful gin to vodka, there are so many options for ushering in the new season and hosting your guests in a fun way. We’re here to help you make seamless selections as you shift through the ingredients needed to make traditional spring cocktails like a lemon drop, martini, Paloma, or Aperol spritz. Happy sipping!

Lemon drops: Lemon drops are perfect for spring because of their color, flavor, and zestiness. Consider the vodka spirit as a base for this cocktail, and add variety as you see fit. Here’s what you’ll need:

2 ounces vodka

1/2 ounce triple sec

1 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed

1 ounce simple syrup

Garnish: sugar rim

Cucumber gin: Last week, we talked about savory cocktails and how fun they can be when you’re willing to step out of your comfort zone regarding your taste buds. A perfect way to do that is to leverage cucumber gin as a base for your cocktails. You can make a flavor-packed martini or a cucumber gin cocktail with cucumber gin gin. Here’s what you need for the latter.

1 English hothouse cucumber

5 Makrut lime leaves or four 2-inch strips of lime zest

2 teaspoons raw sugar

4 lemon wheels, divided

4 ounces gin

1 ounces fresh lime juice

Club soda (for serving)

Paloma: Paloma’s are notoriously known as the spring cocktail! Recently, they’ve been more popular than margaritas due to their fruity grapefruit base. You can achieve a tasty Paloma cocktail by intentionally mixing tequila, lime juice, and grapefruit. Here’s an easy recipe to try:

2 ounces tequila

1/2 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed

4 ounces Grapefruit soda, chilled, to top

Pinch of salt

Garnish: lime wheel

Aperol Spritz: Although the Aperol spritz cocktail originated in Italy, it’s become extremely popular in the United States! They are also easy to make, as sparkling wine can be combined with Aperol and soda. Here’s the recipe.

3 ounces prosecco

2 ounces Aperol

1 ounce club soda

Garnish: orange slice

Mint Julep: Mint Juleps could also be considered another savory cocktail, as bourbon is sweet and tangy and used as the base of this drink. Here’s a simple recipe:

8 mint leaves

1/4 ounce simple syrup

2 ounces bourbon

Garnish: mint sprig

Garnish: Angostura bitters

Berry Rose Sangria: Who doesn’t love a good St. Germain spirit or vodka? You can use both for the berry rose sangria! Add some fruit (mixed berries), sugar, and lots of either spirit, and you’ll have a great time.

Combine the rosé, vodka, elderflower liqueur, strawberries, and watermelon in a 64-ounce jar. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours.