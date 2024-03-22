Spring Cocktails: Here Are 6 Savory Drinks To Try Out

Getty

While I prefer cocktails on the sweeter side, as I have a sweet tooth, I’ve been more open to trying savory cocktails for fun, as they tend to have out-of-the-box flavors with a more robust texture to the drink. For instance, I recently tried a cucumber-based cocktail, and it instantly transported me to a tropical place while enhancing my taste buds, and I thought, “Well, this is interesting!” Savory cocktails usually lack sweetness; think of the following flavors: vegetal, herbal, nutty, smoky, and meaty, with rich undernotes, making the taste hard to track down. Even an ingredient like orange juice can make a cocktail savory, adding a tangy taste.

We recently learned that Estelle Colored Glass is collaborating with Simply Beverages to debut its first-ever glassware collection. The inaugural Simply Beverages glassware collection will be available in box sets, including a 52 oz bottle of orange juice and a pair each of luxury, hand-blown Estelle Champagne Coupes, and Sunday Low Ball glasses. At the launch brunch, we were presented with savory cocktails chased with Simply Orange juice. See them below with their savory ingredients:

Orange Blossom: (Served up and garnished with a sprig of thyme)

Bourbon

Lemon Juice

Thyme Syrup

Orange Juice

Sunrise Margarita: (Served over rocks and garnished with a blood orange wheel)

Tequila

Lime Juice

Agave Syrup

Orange Juice

At the event, we spoke with Stephanie Summerson Hall, the founder of Estelle Colored Glass, about her favorite savory cocktails and what glass product pairs well with them. “I like a cocktail with citrus. For example, we had orange juice, lemon, and thyme today. Something with a citrus base is where I would usually be headed. I also like a spike of ginger beer. And then, of course, a mint accent,” she told ESSENCE.

She continued, “Our yellow coupe glass is perfect for the savory cocktail, as the color will help elevate the cocktail and make it a pop of color combination on the table during the cocktail hour.”

Sparkling Paloma

Ingredients

1/2 Bottle Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit

1.5 oz Tequila

Tajin Seasoning

Grapefruit Slice

2-3 Lime Wheels

4 Fresh Cranberries

How to Make: Rim lowball glass with tajin (if desired). Fill halfway with ice. Add tequila to the glass and pour Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit over the top. Stir gently and garnish with grapefruit.

Tonic Riviera

Ingredients

1/2 Bottle Betty Buzz Tonic Water

1.5 oz Italian Aperitif

Fresh Pomegranate Seeds & Juice

Orange Wheel

How to Make: Pour over ice, stir gently and garnish.



Ocean Breeze

Ingredients

½ Bottle Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda

1.25 oz Pressed Coconut Water

Drop of Vanilla

Mint Sprig

Orange Zest

How to Make: Add all ingredients to a shaker. Shake gently with ice. Strain into a glass over fresh ice. Top with Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda. Garnish with a fresh mint sprig and grated orange zest.

Ghost Tequila Spicy Mango Margarita

2 oz Ghost Tequila

1.5 oz Mango Puree

.75 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Agave Syrup

Garnish: Tajín Salt Rim, Lime Wedge

Directions: Measure and pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into ice-filled Tajín Salt Rim glass. Top with soda. Garnish with lime wedge.