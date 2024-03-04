Here Are The Top Domestic Locations To Visit During Spring Break

Getty

We are only a few weeks away from when spring officially starts (March 19th), so you already know what that means — it’s time to prepare the others (submit your PTO) for a nice spring break vacation with your partner, girlfriends, or yourself. If you are sticking to your financial budget or prefer not to spend too much time traveling to your destination outside the United States, think outside the box by visiting domestic locations. If you do, you won’t be alone, though, as Nationwide Travel Insurance shows U.S. consumers are optimistic about their 2024 travel plans – right as spring break travel planning ramps up. All surveyed (91%) say they have plans to travel domestically in 2024, with four in 10 (40%) planning to travel more than they did in 2023. And, even though Miami Beach, Florida, is enforcing curfews, checkpoints, mounted patrols, and apparently “breaking up with spring break,” there are plenty of additional domestic options. From Santa Fe, New Mexico, to Kauaʻi County, Hawaii, check out our diverse list of places to travel domestically for spring break below.

Sedona, Arizona: Home of the dazzling red rocks, Sedona has a bit of everything: memorable outdoor activities, like hiking along the red rocks and birdwatching to glorious spas, all set along a beautiful backdrop. If you want to visit, check out Enchantment Resort; you won’t be disappointed.

Cannon Beach, Oregon: Be one with nature at Cannon Beach, Oregon. Even though spring weather is in the chilly mid-50s at Cannon Beach, you can still have fun exploring the aesthetically pleasing beach tide pools and watching seabirds.

Palm Springs, California: Palm Springs is the best place to visit if you crave warm weather. From Joshua Tree nearby to a generous array of spa resorts, like The Colony Palms Hotel, Palm Springs, serves as the perfect desert oasis and retreat.

Santa Fe, New Mexico: New Mexico’s capital offers plenty, like cultural experiences (Georgia O’Keefe and Museum of International Folk Art) and renowned spa experiences like Ojo Santa Fe. Also, if you prefer to be one with nature, you can sign up for a waterfall hike at Hyde Memorial, mountain biking the La Tierra trails, or even whitewater rafting on the Rio Grande.

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina: Despite what Bravo promotes, Hilton Head Island in South Carolina isn’t only for housewives and reality television professionals. The area is also known for its generous beaches, as 12 miles of Atlantic shoreline boasts fishing, parasailing, kayaking, jet skiing, and sailing. However, if you’re not interested in getting wet, you can bike, golf, or go horseback riding, as the weather is usually warm in the spring and full of Southern charm.

Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina: Popularly known as one of America’s best beach towns, Wrightsville Beach has water sports, restaurants, shopping, and history. Surfing, kayaking, and stand-up paddleboarding are available, even scuba diving. Several historical sites and museums exist, like Wrightsville Beach Museum of History.

Kauai County, Hawaii: The County of Kauaʻi is a county in the U.S. state of Hawaiʻi. It consists of Kauaʻi, Niʻihau, Lehua, and Kaʻula islands. The county boasts pristine beaches, majestic mountains, and adventurous camping sites, guaranteed to make your spring break exciting and memorable.