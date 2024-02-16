Chilli Is Unbothered And On Vacation With Her Beau Matthew Lawrence Despite Usher’s Revealing Interview

Getty

TLC singer Chilli might take the crown right now when it comes to embodying what an unbothered queen is. Usher’s interview with PEOPLE has been the highlight of the week in headlines and somewhere in the lengthy interview, he touched on his past relationship with the singer. The 52-year-old is seemingly unbothered as she recently posted some moments of her and boyfriend Matthew Lawrence on vacation in Sandals Resorts in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

The video was a reel of the two lounging on the beach, dancing and locking lips at a fire show and making silly faces at the camera.

Chilli and Usher had a romance most 1990s babies find it hard to forget, which ensued between 2011 and 2004. During Usher’s recent interview, he mentioned how he loved her and was hurt by their breakup.

“I was a young man, and she had very specific rules that didn’t work for me,” he says. “We were missing each other. I really did want to have a different type of relationship where she was there with me, and she couldn’t be. She didn’t believe that I was actually in love with her as much as I was.”

OCHO RIOS, JAMAICA – FEBRUARY 10: Matthew Lawrence and Chilli enjoyed a blissful romantic Valentine’s Day getaway at the new Sandals Dunn’s River in Jamaica. While on the island, the couple sampled the island’s local eateries, visited the World Famous Dunn’s River Falls and celebrated Matthew’s birthday with a private candlelight dinner. at Sandals Dunn’s River on February 10, 2024 in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sandals Resorts)

The singer continued, “I wanted to marry her. I proposed and she told me no. I went through a great deal of pain after that, not trusting women or wanting to open up.” He admits, “I hurt her too,” but the situation “broke my heart.”

Chilli hasn’t responded to these recent comments as she’s busy enjoying life with Lawrence. The two stars began dating around November 2022. That was just three months after Chilli’s rep disclosed the two were just friends. Rumors about the happy couple being romantically linked also sparked a couple of months after Lawrence had finalized his divorce from Cheryl Burke.

Nevertheless, the two seem to be growing in love and both have nothing but loving words to say about each other. Also known as Rozonda Thomas, Chilli has said Lawrence is ‘the one’ in past interviews. In a specific interview with PEOPLE at Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event presented by Lifetime in New York City, she had sweet words to say about her man.

“I love everything about him.” she continued, “I love him, and I like him, and that’s important. That is so important. You know what I mean? I like everything about him, every little thing.”

“I mean, he’s perfect for me,” she added.

Glad to see this love is still perfect for her, and our good sis is happy!