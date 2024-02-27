Before Winter Ends, Book An International Flight While They're Cheaper Than Domestic Ones

If you’re anything like me, sometimes you have the urge to take a moment to rest, restore, and relax on a beautiful island or embark on an adventurous trek through an exciting new country. You should take advantage of the low prices for an international flight, especially for spring break quickly approaching and summer being a few months away (yes, March is just around the corner), so it’s time to begin planning.
Although Kayak predicts domestic airfare will drop 16 percent in 2024 compared to 2023, international flights are still trending to be lower than domestic ones, and you should take advantage of it. Still trying to figure out where to start? Start tracking flight prices as soon as possible to keep an eye on cost fluctuations – we suggest leveraging Google Flights or using Hopper to receive price change notifications about the flights you’re tracking. Check out some of our tips for booking international travel and several flight listings you should take advantage of.
When to book flights for International travel:
According to CheapAir.com, the prime booking windows for the following destinations are the following:
Canada: 3 to 10 months before departure
Mexico: 1.5 to 10 months before departure
The Caribbean: 2 to 10 months before departure
Central America: 3 to 10 months before departure
South America: 2.5 to 10 months before departure
Europe: 1.5 to 10 months before departure
Africa: 2.5 to 10 2 months before departure
Oceania/South Pacific: 1.5 to 10 months before departure
Asia: 4.5 to 10 months before departure
Middle East: 2.5 to 10 months before departure
Booking in advance is the key to finding good deals on international airfare, but be sure to avoid peak travel times, which include summer and major holidays.
Here are some amazing international flight deals for March below:
Los Angeles to Europe:
Los Angeles to London [Non-stop]: $483
Los Angeles to Paris [1 stop]: $488
Los Angeles to Rome [1 stop]: $631
Los Angeles to Istanbul [1 stop]: $648
Los Angeles to Amsterdam [1 stop]: $491
Los Angeles to Dublin [Non-stop]: $376
Los Angeles to Warsaw [1 stop]: $481
New York to the Caribbean:
New York to Punta Canta: $203
New York to Montego Bay: $291
New York to Santo Domingo: $294
New York to Nassau: $364
Atlanta to Asia:
Atlanta to Manilla: $1,072
Atlanta to New Delhi: $782
Atlanta to Bangkok: $1,005
Atlanta to Mumbai: $832