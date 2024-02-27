Before Winter Ends, Book An International Flight While They're Cheaper Than Domestic Ones

Getty

If you’re anything like me, sometimes you have the urge to take a moment to rest, restore, and relax on a beautiful island or embark on an adventurous trek through an exciting new country. You should take advantage of the low prices for an international flight, especially for spring break quickly approaching and summer being a few months away (yes, March is just around the corner), so it’s time to begin planning.

Although Kayak predicts domestic airfare will drop 16 percent in 2024 compared to 2023, international flights are still trending to be lower than domestic ones, and you should take advantage of it. Still trying to figure out where to start? Start tracking flight prices as soon as possible to keep an eye on cost fluctuations – we suggest leveraging Google Flights or using Hopper to receive price change notifications about the flights you’re tracking. Check out some of our tips for booking international travel and several flight listings you should take advantage of.

When to book flights for International travel:

According to CheapAir.com, the prime booking windows for the following destinations are the following:

Canada: 3 to 10 months before departure

Mexico: 1.5 to 10 months before departure

The Caribbean: 2 to 10 months before departure

Central America: 3 to 10 months before departure

South America: 2.5 to 10 months before departure

Europe: 1.5 to 10 months before departure

Africa: 2.5 to 10 2 months before departure

Oceania/South Pacific: 1.5 to 10 months before departure

Asia: 4.5 to 10 months before departure

Middle East: 2.5 to 10 months before departure

Booking in advance is the key to finding good deals on international airfare, but be sure to avoid peak travel times, which include summer and major holidays.

Here are some amazing international flight deals for March below:

Los Angeles to Europe:

Los Angeles to London [Non-stop]: $483

Los Angeles to Paris [1 stop]: $488

Los Angeles to Rome [1 stop]: $631

Los Angeles to Istanbul [1 stop]: $648

Los Angeles to Amsterdam [1 stop]: $491

Los Angeles to Dublin [Non-stop]: $376

Los Angeles to Warsaw [1 stop]: $481

New York to the Caribbean:

New York to Punta Canta: $203

New York to Montego Bay: $291

New York to Santo Domingo: $294

New York to Nassau: $364

Atlanta to Asia:

Atlanta to Manilla: $1,072

Atlanta to New Delhi: $782

Atlanta to Bangkok: $1,005

Atlanta to Mumbai: $832