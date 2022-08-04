Getting up, getting outside and getting your body moving is a surefire way to improve not only your physical health but also your mental, spiritual, emotional and overall wellbeing.

The Wellness House experience at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture heard a group of active and inspiring ladies in the health and wellness industry take a deep dive into the topic of Black women and the joy that comes from prioritizing our wellbeing. Moderator Kelle Edwards was joined by Black Girls Run CEO Jae Elle Alexander, Outdoor Afro CEO Rue Mapp and Black Girls Do Bike CEO Monica Garrison, who each shared the work they do through their organization and how incorporating outdoor physical activity into their wellness routine has enhanced each of their lives.

