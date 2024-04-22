Travel Savings, Deals, And Discounts For Families Just In Time For Summer

Getty Images

School breaks and summers during my childhood were packed with enrichment programs, summer camps, day trips to museums or beaches, amusement park visits, and heading up North to spend time with extended family. However, we’re a long way from the ‘90s, and things are incredibly expensive now.

With inflation impacting our daily lives, it’s no surprise that it’s hitting our vacation funds, too. There are several elements to consider when planning group travel that can be costly: the destination, transportation, food, entertainment, etc. It adds up very quickly. The average cost of a stateside vacation for an individual is $1,984. For couples, that average is $3,969. Families of four average $7,936, and a group of six can see upwards of $11,904.

To help you, we rounded up some travel deals, savings, and destination suggestions to help you plan a memorable and affordable summer trip or two, or even a staycation in your city.

Plane, Train, and Transportation Savings

Frontier offers a Kids Fly Free program on select domestic routes, an exclusive offer for members of their Discount Den Club. For each adult ticket, children ages 2-14 can fly at no additional cost.

Amtrak is a great way to get scenic views while skipping the traffic. It has over 500 destinations across the United States (and Canada). Plus, it offers savings that the whole family can enjoy, making it an affordable option for multigenerational travel. Senior citizens, veterans, members of the military, passengers with disabilities, and college students are all eligible for a fare discount. Infants travel for free, and fares for children ages 2-12 are half-price.

Brightline, a Florida-based train service, also offers a family savings program. Similar to Amtrak’s family discount offer, infants (0-24 months) travel for free, and fares for children ages 2-12 are half-price. Families traveling in groups of four or more can see additional savings of 25 percent. (Note: Brightline only services routes between Miami, Orlando, Ventura, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Boca Raton.)

Amid the influx of gas prices, rideshare surging, and rental car shortages, there’s a lot of appeal in traveling to walkable cities to cut down on transportation costs in a destination. However, through city and county partnerships, Circuit is an app-based, on-demand electric vehicle shuttle service. In most cities, it’s free to hail a ride. In others, the highest rate is $3 per person. (Note: Circuit only operates within cities in the following states: California, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Washington, Texas, and Washington, DC.)

Parents and their kids are walking with luggage to the airport.

Museums, Aquariums, and Area Attractions

Entertainment is one of the best parts of any trip, but it’s also one of the most costly elements. Don’t turn up your nose at using Groupon to find attractions. I have scored great deals on comedy shows, wine tastings, cooking classes, and last-minute excursions through the marketplace.

Most of your major cities will offer City Passes or something similar, allowing you to explore multiple spots at a discounted flat rate instead of paying per attraction. I’ve done this several times in Orlando, Chicago, Seattle, and San Diego.

The National Park Service facilitates the Every Kid Outdoors program for nature lovers and eager learners in the fourth grade. Eligible children will receive a pass, valid for one year, that grants free admission into any national park (or its partners). The savings are for the entire family. Each fourth grader can bring their family and friends (if they are in the same vehicle) at no additional charge. For families without an eligible elementary student, children 15 and younger can visit any national park at no cost (for entry).

If you bank at a credit union, you can purchase state-specific museum, aquarium, and amusement park tickets directly through them at a discounted price. Additionally, membership programs like AARP and AAA offer travel savings.

(Note: Recipients of state-supported subsidy programs may be eligible for free or discounted admission to educational attractions such as museums, art exhibits, zoos, and aquariums. Ask your local facility for details.)

Family smiling on steps overlooking beach

Sail into Savings

Family cruises can be ideal because they eliminate some of the individual elements associated with traveling, making it a cost-effective option. Plus, they have cool kid’s clubs for parents who want to sneak away for a night out, check out fine dining, or enjoy spa treatments. Adventurous families (think glacier dog sledding, zip-lining, and ATV tours) may enjoy sailing into Alaska on Holland America Line’s Koningsdam ship. With their current anniversary sale, cruises are up to 45% off, and third and fourth guests who book in the same stateroom sail for free. On select itineraries through Hawaii and the Caribbean, children 18 and under sail free when booked as the third or fourth guest in a stateroom.

Other cruise lines, such as Norwegian, Star Clippers, and Royal Caribbean, regularly offer a Kids Sail Free promotion for guests 12 and under.

Let’s Go International

Another cost-effective travel option for families looking for fun in the sun is to book an all-inclusive vacation. Club Med Resorts have global destinations, each with a Kids Stay Free Package. Children under four are free. Parents will pay 50% for children between 4-11 and receive a 20% discount for each child 11-17.

(Note: The current rate for a passport is $120, which may be a costly expense for larger families. Some may be exempt from the passport fee or qualify for a fee waiver based on the eligibility requirements outlined here.)