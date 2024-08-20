We Were Among The First To Experience Beyoncé’s New Luxe Liquor Line, SirDavis Whisky

Mason Poole/Julian Dakdouk

“Rugged whisky (rugged whisky) ’cause we survivin’ (’cause we survivin’)

Off red cup kisses, sweet redemption, passin’ time, yeah”

—Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ‘Em”

When the living legend, also known as Beyoncé, dropped the lead single, “Texas Hold ‘Em,“ from her album Cowboy Carter earlier this year, the world was stunned by the Houston native’s bold stab at what many felt was a risky step into an unfamiliar musical genre. (The real ones know that Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter been country. Unapologetically so, too.) It is now apparent that the singer was also dropping Easter eggs in the song’s lyrics about another bold business venture on the way. The entire world will have a chance to drink the tastemaker’s liquor of choice via her very own SirDavis Whisky.

Atiba Jefferson

Beyoncé, a Japanese whisky enthusiast, has been working on this launch for years. The mom of three did her research and sought out the best producers in the category, Moët Hennessy, to help bring her vision to life. Together, the two created a groundbreaking new whisky that defies the stereotypes of the liquor being masculine and unappealing to those who crave a luxurious alcohol experience. Moët Hennessy desired to authentically deepen its presence in the American whisky market, so the partnership was a match made in brown liquor heaven.

“I’ve always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky, and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling,” explains Beyoncé in a statement via press release. She reveals, “When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, I felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy.”

Beyoncé’s new whisky is named after her enterprising paternal great-grandfather, Davis Hogue. Hogue was a farmer and moonshiner in Alabama during Prohibition. He creatively stashed whisky bottles in empty knots of cedar trees for friends and family to find and enjoy. Any dealings with moonshine were extremely risky during the Prohibition era, but even more so for a Black man in the American South. Hogue had fierce gumption and was an undeniably astute businessman. This revelation made the idea of creating a whisky brand feel predestined to the superstar.

My maternal grandfather sold moonshine in rural North Carolina in the late 1940s–1950s. Let my kin tell it, he was the best to ever do it in Chatham County during that time and even had the town sheriff on his payroll. Black folks have a very long history of being resourceful to take care of their families—despite countless challenges. Not to mention, many “others” who built multigenerational fortunes by doing the same yet are praised for it. But that’s another story. Salute to Beyoncé for using her influence to honor her great-grandfather and so many like him in this intentional and delicious way.

Like the creator herself, the SirDavis bottle screams sexy and will certainly be an aesthetic asset to any bar, cart or mantle. The flavor profile is surprisingly smooth. Even those who don’t usually drink whisky might be inclined to enjoy it neat. This is likely due in part to SirDavis Whisky’s aging process. It goes through two rounds of aging: first in American oak barrels, followed by a second maturation in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks. The result renders tasty notes of orange, raisin and cherry combined with cinnamon, clove and ginger. SirDavis Whisky is available for pre-order beginning August 20, at sirdavis.com. The sleek 750 ml bottle retails for $89. Retailers will begin selling the whisky in stores on September 4 (Beyoncé’s 43rd birthday) across the United States, as well as in select airports (LAX/JFK/LHR) and stores in London, Paris and Tokyo.

SirDavis Whisky

Beyoncé proudly shares, “In partnering with Moët Hennessy, we have crafted a delicious American whisky that respects tradition, but also empowers people to experience something new and unique in the category. You can taste it better than I can tell you—welcome, SirDavis.”

Once you purchase your bottle of SirDavis, try the below specialty cocktail inspired by the star, courtesy of the renowned Cameron George, Global Head of Advocacy & Blender for SirDavis. (You’re welcome!)

Honey Bee Cocktail Recipe

Ingredients and Instructions: