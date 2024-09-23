8 Places To Go This Fall For Every Type Of Traveler

SkyBridge Michigan

With the peak summer travel season behind us, fall is actually one of the best times to take a trip. You’ll experience fewer crowds in most destinations and may score discounts on hotels and flights. Maybe you’ve been wanting to hit up a white sand beach or spend a weekend museum hopping. Or maybe your ideal vacation includes checking out fall foliage and hiking through a quiet forest. If you’ve been considering taking a break to recharge or plan an adventure, we’ve rounded up eight fall travel destinations – for every type of journeyer.

St. Maarten Tourism

For Foodies – St. Maarten

St. Maarten has some of the best beaches in the Caribbean and a top-notch international food scene. Choose from various Asian, French, Italian, Indian, Latin, and Middle Eastern restaurants, and don’t leave without sampling the island’s local rum, St. Maarten Guavaberry. Book a stay at the all-inclusive Sonesta St. Maarten, which has separate adults-only and family-friendly hotels. Though you may be here for the food, the island is also great for relaxing. Hang out at one of the island’s 37 gorgeous beaches, book a ride on the steepest zipline in the world, or stop by WeCulture, the newly opened Carnival Museum.

Tennesse Tourism

For Adventure Seekers – Chattanooga, Tennessee

For some fall fun stateside, check out Chattanooga. The Southern city has lots to offer for a couple’s trip or a family weekend getaway. Want outdoor activities? Choose between kayaking or canoeing with Chattanooga Guided Adventures or hiking the nearby waterfalls near Signal Mountain. For something a bit lower impact, bike or stroll down the city’s 16-mile Riverwalk, which hugs the banks of the Tennessee River, and stop at one of the restaurants or cafes. If you’re up for it, you can go whitewater rafting on the Ocoee River or outdoor rock climbing at Stone Fort, just 30 minutes from Chattanooga. For a hotel close to the action, book a room at the charming Dwell Hotel downtown.

Kimpton Virgilio

For Culture Seekers – Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City has gained popularity among travelers in recent years, and the buzzy city has great dining, museums, and archeological sites. Plan your stay around the newly opened Kimpton Virgilio, located in the upscale Polanco neighborhood. The hotel offers complimentary bicycles to explore the neighborhood. Landmarks near the property include the Bosque de Chapultepec, a sprawling city park, and several art galleries like the National Museum of Anthropology and the Museo de Arte Moderno. Dine at Pepe Mesa Española, the hotel’s tapas bar, or at the top-rated Quintonil.

Boyne Mountain Resort

For Fall Foliage Chasers – Boyne Falls, Michigan

New England often gets all the attention for its beautiful fall foliage, but some of the best fall scenery is in the Midwest. If you’re chasing that quintessential fall landscape of bursting yellow and orange leaves, you’ll fall in love with Boyne Falls, a tiny town in northern Michigan. The area is home to SkyBridge Michigan, the world’s longest wood frame suspension bridge. Hanging over 100 ft in the air, the bridge offers panoramic views of Boyne Valley and the hills of Northern Michigan. Complete the weekend by checking into the cozy Boyne Mountain Resort, a year-round ski lodge with an indoor water park, golf course, and zipline course.

Sandals St. Vincent

For Couples – St. Vincent

If your love language is quality time and you’re craving some one-on-one time with your partner, consider booking a visit to St. Vincent. The lush, secluded island is a favorite among honeymooners and couples looking for quiet time together. The island also recently welcomed the new Sandals St. Vincent, and the all-inclusive property has 11 specialty restaurants and four pools, including a stunning 300 ft infinity pool. Spend your time canoodling at the resort, book a day trip to explore Kingstown, the island’s capital, or visit Mustique and Bequia, neighboring Grenadine islands. If it’s a special occasion, consider upgrading to a beachfront pool suite or a luxe overwater villa, both of which come with butler service.

Resorts World Las Vegas

For the Entertainment Enthusiasts – Las Vegas, Nevada

While Las Vegas draws crowds year-round, during the fall months, the heat subsides, and travelers can enjoy cooler temps during the day. Dubbed “The Entertainment Capital of the World,” the desert city is ideal for travelers who want access to dozens of concerts, nightlife, and comedy shows. The food scene in Las Vegas has also transformed in recent years. The city boasts several celebrity chef-backed restaurants like Bazaar Meat by José Andres and Gordon Ramsay Steak, and fantastic hotel restaurants like Michael Mina at the Bellagio and Komodo at the Fountainbleu. Book a room at Resorts World Las Vegas, which hosts three different hotels (Hilton Las Vegas, Conrad Las Vegas, and Crockfords Las Vegas), and enjoy the property’s onsite spa, casino, and boutique shopping.

Christian Horan

For Wellness Seekers – Costa Rica

If you need a few days of “me time” in a gorgeous tropical setting, head to Costa Rica, a Central American country known for its laid-back culture and friendly locals. Consider a stay at The Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, a five-star resort with activities for the whole family. The property offers nature-inspired guest rooms and multi-bedroom villas and residences, which are great for large families or groups. While you could relax at the pool or book a spa massage, the resort makes it easy to explore the surrounding area. The Papagayo Peninsula is the perfect spot for kayaking, fishing, riding horseback, or even taking surfing lessons.

Paws Up Montana

For Fresh Air Fanatics – Greenough, Montana

If you’ve never heard of Greenough, Montana, the tiny town is about 25 miles east of Missoula and packed with lots to do. One of the best places to experience the fresh mountain air is at The Resort at Paws Up, a 37,000 sq ft ranch resort with luxury tents, cabins, and stand-alone residences. The resort also has a SkyLine Aerial Adventure Park, which includes swinging platforms, tight ropes, and spider nets. After a day of activities, book a relaxing spa treatment, enjoy fine dining or outdoor dinner, and end the day by making s’mores over your own private fireplace.