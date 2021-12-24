Let’s Toast: 7 Christmas Cocktails To Get You Into The Holiday Spirit

Christmas is on Saturday, but you don’t have to wait until the big day to celebrate and be in the holiday spirit. We rounded up some cocktails for you (and even a mocktail for family and loved ones who aren’t interested in an alcohol-based drink but still want something flavorful). From hot drinks to fruity cordials and creamy options, we’ve got you covered to make this Christmas the happiest of holidays. Enjoy!

01 Rosemary Paloma Ingredients 1.5 oz Tequila Herradura Silver .5 oz Giffard Pamplemousse 1 oz Grapefruit juice .5-.75 oz Fresh lime juice .5 oz Agave nectar (to taste) Pinch of salt Top with sparkling water Directions Add Tequila Herradura, pamplemousse, grapefruit juice, lime juice, agave nectar and pinch of salt to a shake with ice and shake vigorously. Pour into a tall glass and add more ice. Top with sparkling water and garnish with a rosemary sprig and grapefruit peel. @brianpuruiz 02 Fernet-Branca Spiked Hot Cocoa Ingredients 1 oz Fernet-Branca 1 Mug of prepared hot cocoa Garnish with whipped cream, cinnamon stick, and shaved chocolate Directions Prepare hot cocoa and stir in Fernet-Branca, then top with whipped cream, cinnamon stick, and shaved chocolate. Fernet-Branca 03 Hot Toddy Ingredients 2 oz Goslings Black Seal Rum 3 oz Hot water 1 oz Fresh lemon juice 2 tbs Honey Cinnamon stick Directions Rim a mug with a cinnamon sugar blend and combine all the ingredients. Garnish with 2 lemon slices pierced with a cinnamon stick. Goslings Hot Toddy Loading the player... 04 Holiday Alexander Ingredients 1 oz Rumchata peppermint bark 1 oz E&J VSOP 1 oz Dark creme de cacao 1 oz Heavy cream Directions Add ingredients into an ice-filled cocktail shaker; shake together to combine and chill. Strain into a chilled couple or martini glass and garnish with cinnamon. Rumchata 05 Slice of Holiday Haven Ingredients 2 oz RumHaven 3 oz Club soda Squeeze of lime Pomegranate seeds and rosemary for garnish Directions Add ingredients into an ice-filled Collins glass, and stir together to combine and chill. Top off with pomegranate seeds and rosemary for a festive touch. 06 Festive Fresca Ingredients 1 oz Tres Plata or Repo 2 oz Pomegranate juice 4 oz Iced hibiscus tea Optional agave syrup to taste Directions Combine ingredients in a tall cocktail glass over ice and stir. Garnish with a lemon wheel or hibiscus flower. Tres Generaciones 07 Peach-Pear Sage Splash Ingredients 1 oz Pear nectar Fresh sage Squeeze of lemon 2 oz Ginger ale 4 oz Peach-Pear LaCroix Directions Add ice, ginger ale, pear nectar, a squeeze of lemon and stir. Strain into glass and add Peach-Pear LaCroix. Garnish with sage. LaCroix