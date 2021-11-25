Let’s Toast: 7 Cocktails Perfect For Thanksgiving (And Every Day After)

While food is the main event when it comes to Thanksgiving, whatever it is people come together and decide to eat, they can’t enjoy it without the proper beverage. With that being said, we dare to say that a good drink is also of great importance on such a holiday, or any holiday for that matter. We gathered up some very colorful recipes for cocktails you can have before dinner, during, or cap the night with. There are the dessert-like options, as well as must-have ciders, and other drinks full of seasonally appropriate flavors (i.e., cranberry, maple, cinnamon). Take a gander at the cocktails anyone would be grateful for on this day of thanks.
01
Havenly Cider
Ingredients: 2 oz. RumHaven ½ oz. lemon juice apple cider cinnamon stick Directions: Add RumHaven and lemon juice into a rocks glass filled with ice. Top with apple cider and stir. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.
02
Villon Mojito
Ingredients: 5 mint leaves 2 oz Villon 1 oz fresh lime juice .5 oz simple syrup .5 oz real coconut Directions: Muddle the mint in the bottom of a cocktail shaker until aromatic. Add the rum, lime juice, simple syrup, coconut, a handful of ice and shake. Strain into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with lime slices and more mint.
03
Maple Margarita
Ingredients: 1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver .75 oz PATRÓN Citrónge Orange .25 oz Ilegal Mezcal Joven 1 oz maple syrup 1 oz lime juice salt for rim maple leaf for garnish Directions: Combine ingredients in a shaker tin and shake with ice to chill. Strain into a coupe glass rimmed with salt. Garnish with a maple leaf.
04
Gingerbread Coffee Cocktail
Ingredients: 1 cup water 2/3 cup half and half 1/4 cup molasses 1/4 cup packed brown sugar 2 tablespoons Nescafé Taster’s Choice House Blend 100% Pure Instant Coffee Granules, plus more for sprinkling 1 teaspoon ground ginger 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves 1/4 cup rum, ideally dark rum 1/2 cup whipped cream ginger cookies Directions: Combine water, half and half, molasses, sugar, coffee granules, ginger, cinnamon, allspice, and cloves in a small saucepan. Heat over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until coffee and sugar dissolve and mixture comes to a simmer. Stir in rum. Pour into mugs and top with whipped cream and additional coffee granules. Serve with cookies.
05
Cider Celebration
Ingredients: 2 parts Jameson 4 parts apple cider 1 part cranberry sauce 4 dashes Angostura bitters 1 slice ginger root per serve Directions: Mix in a punch or decorative bowl and serve
06
Skyler Bouchard’s The Apple of My Chai
Ingredients: 2 oz Baileys Apple Pie 6 oz chai tea 0.75 oz Café de olla syrup 2 drops cardamom bitters nutmeg for garnish Directions: Using a tea kettle, bring water to a boil. Pour 6 oz of hot water into a toddy mug. Make tea by steeping a tea bag in hot water for 5 minutes. Remove the tea bags. Measure and add remaining ingredients (except garnish) to your mug. Gently and carefully mix with a bar spoon. Top with a sprinkle of grated nutmeg.
07
CÎROC Pomegranate Jewel
Ingredients: 1 oz CÎROC Pomegranate .5 oz grenadine sparkling wine lemon twist as garnish Directions: Add CÎROC Pomegranate and grenadine in a mixing glass. Add ice and gently stir. Strain into a glass (no ice). Top off with sparkling wine and garnish.