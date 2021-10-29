Let’s Toast: 5 Cocktails Filled With Halloween ‘Spirit’

Martell

Two things Janelle Monáe loves? A good Halloween costume and an even better drink. So do we!

The singer and actress recently announced a partnership with Martell cognac, helping to bring women in the fold to be the center of and behind the camera of their latest campaign: “Soar Beyond the Expected.” To celebrate that new partnership, and Halloween of course, the esteemed spirits brand created a specialty cocktail in her honor and in honor of the star’s favorite holiday.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

They’re not the only brand crafting some flavorful cocktails with the creepiest, most creative holiday in mind, though. Whatever your preferred taste, some cognac (with an occasional cigar like Monáe), a margarita, or an old-fashioned, tequila, or some delicious rums, check out five recipes that have us fully embracing fall and deep in the Halloween spirit.

Martell

The Martell Blue Swift Cinnamon Smoke

Ingredients

1 ½ parts Martell Blue Swift

1 parts apple cider

½ parts triple sec

½ parts lemon kuice

Directions

Combine ingredients in a rocks glass and stir. Garnish with a smoldering cinnamon stick.

Malibu

Malibu‘s Maliboo

Ingredients

2 parts Malibu

3 parts fresh pineapple juice

1 part pomegranate juice

Directions

Shake Malibu and pineapple, drizzle pomegranate to layer. Garnish with lychee/cherry eyeballs.

Avion

Avión Pepper Potion

Ingredients

1 ½ parts Avion Silver

Loading the player...

.5 part agave nectar

.75 part lime juice

1 part pomegranate juice

.5 part thai bird chili pepper

Directions

Shake and strain over ice. Garnish with two speared Thai bird chili peppers.

Diplomático

Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva Pumpkin Old-Fashioned

Ingredients

1 ½ oz Reserva Exclusiva

1 tsp pumpkin syrup

Directions

Add ingredients into an ice-filled mixing glass and appropriately stir together to combine/chill. Strain into a double old-fashioned rocks glass containing a large rock of ice and garnish with toasted pumpkin seeds.

Jose Cuervo

Jose Cuervo Halloween Margarita

Ingredients

2 oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado Tequila

.75 oz lime juice

.75 oz pumpkin carrot spice syrup

Add one 15 oz can of pumpkin puree, 15 oz of agave nectar, 8 oz carrot juice and 1 tbsp pumpkin pie spice to a bowl and whisk to combine. Garnish with a lime wheel and black salt rim.

Directions

Run a lime wedge along half of the outer rim of a rocks glass and roll in black salt. Then set it aside. Add all the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake and strain into the prepared glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.