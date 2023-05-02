It Was Date Night For These Black Couples At The 2023 Met Gala

The night was all about fashion and celebrating the late Karl Lagerfeld, but in between the black and white, pops of tweed and many a dark pair of glasses paired with an even darker pair of gloves, there was some love in the air at this year’s Met Gala. Some people left their partners at home (like Cardi B and Halle Bailey), but others came hand in hand with a date. From the married folks (hey Gabi and Dwyane!) to the ones who don’t believe in labels (here’s looking at you Yung Miami and Diddy), to the parents-to-be (Rocky and Rih always make a fashionably late appearance), see the chic couples who took part in fashion’s biggest night.

01 Viola Davis and Julius Tennon The Oscar winner dazzled in pink while her husband, Julius, looked dapper in black. Julius Tennon and Viola Davis at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images)

02 Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Posted up in Prada, Gabrielle Union and hubby Dwyane Wade stepped out in style. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

03 Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce The acting pair were all smiles at the event, hanging on to each other arm in arm. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Erika Woods (L) and Wendell Pierce attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

04 Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner The couple showed up to this year’s event in sleek fashions and with big smiles. We love to see it! NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: (L-R) Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

05 Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba The always stunning pair were photographed sharing a sexy look on the carpet in their elegant ensembles. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

06 Lizzo and Myke Wright Wright matched Lizzo’s fly at the Met Gala. She was the performer of the night inside the party. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Myke Wright and Lizzo attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

07 Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha The couple, who you will probably never catch posing on a red carpet, didn’t mind stopping to pose for cameras inside the party. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: (L-R) Nnamdi Asomugha and Kerry Washington attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

08 Yung Miami and Diddy The pair, who are no longer dating according to a recent interview the City Girls rapper did, didn’t mind being each other’s date to the Met Gala. They matched in black ensembles and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: (L-R) Yung Miami and Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs depart The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

09 Rihanna and A$AP Rocky The couple, who are expecting their second child this year, showed up and out, as usual, at the end of the night. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)