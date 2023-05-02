Home · News

It Was Date Night For These Black Couples At The 2023 Met Gala

Some pairs appeared very much in love, others were just having fun, but all looked stylish on fashion's biggest night.
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

The night was all about fashion and celebrating the late Karl Lagerfeld, but in between the black and white, pops of tweed and many a dark pair of glasses paired with an even darker pair of gloves, there was some love in the air at this year’s Met Gala. Some people left their partners at home (like Cardi B and Halle Bailey), but others came hand in hand with a date. From the married folks (hey Gabi and Dwyane!) to the ones who don’t believe in labels (here’s looking at you Yung Miami and Diddy), to the parents-to-be (Rocky and Rih always make a fashionably late appearance), see the chic couples who took part in fashion’s biggest night.

