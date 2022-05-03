Black Love Stole The Show At The Met Gala With This Epic Proposal

John Shearer/Getty Images

It usually takes the right, show-stopping fashion statement to get everyone’s attention at the Met Gala, but one power couple managed to get all eyes on them on Monday night with an epic proposal.

Laurie Cumbo, the commissioner of the New York City department of cultural affairs, was left in complete shock when Bobby Digi Olisa, a former assembly candidate and her date for the evening, got down on one knee and popped the question. Those watching were also surprised, encouraging the stunned politician to say “yes.” She did, sharing a kiss and emotional hug with Digi Olisa.

A very cute proposal just happened at the #MetGala 💗 pic.twitter.com/0aA6KgKmnX — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 2, 2022

“You wait for this moment your whole life almost and for it to be right here, it was everything that I thought it would be,” Cumbo later told The Associated Press. As for her soon-to-be husband, he said he’d been trying to figure out how to go about asking for her hand in marriage.

“You know, it’s always like trying to wait for the right time. So when is the right time considering everything that’s going on worldwide? So I was just like, ‘Today we’re going to make it happen,’” he also told The Associated Press.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Bobby Digi Olisa proposes to Commissioner of NYC Cultural Affairs Laurie Cumbo attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Cumbo shared that the couple had been talking about getting engaged, but for it to happen at the Met Gala made it an all the more monumental moment based on her history with the event.

“I was an intern here at 15 and came to the Met Gala. Now I’m coming back with my now husband as the commissioner of the department of cultural affairs,” she said. “Full circle moment.”