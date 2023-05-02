Brittney Griner Wears Custom Calvin Klien To The 2023 Met Gala

Getty Images

And the Met Gala content continues. This is the first time that Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle Griner, have attended the Met Gala. The beloved couple arrived in an effortless style, dressed to the nines in custom Calvin Klein. Griner had a hard year last year as she was detained in Russia for nine months. She is now back in the U.S. and happily in the arms of her lovely wife. As the two probably had a lot of date nights to catch up on, the Met Gala happens to be the ultimate date night. This is really a great moment to platform Black queer love on a massive stage like the Met Gala.

Cherelle Griner wore a strapless creamy beige dress with perfect visible stitching and a matching geometric-shaped bag. In contrast, Brittney wore a suit that had a long train and a sheet top underneath that highlighted her chest tattoo. The suit had a sheen to it that made her movement throughout the space look almost ethereal.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Brittney Griner attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The WNBA player opted for a black pair of pointed-toe loafers to finish the look. The trousers she wore fell proportionately to the shoe. Both Brittney and her wife coordinated their looks in a monochromatic way, allowing their styles to shine through. Their custom looks were perfect for their debut on the Met Gala carpet, and we hope to see more of the two in their after-party looks.