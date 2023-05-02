Met Gala Mama! Serena Williams Announces She’s Expecting Baby No. 2

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Serena Williams is pregnant!

The retired tennis star announced that she and husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child on Monday, May 1. She broke the news before hitting the Met Gala red carpet for the night’s festivities. She took to her Instagram account to give everyone a first look at her ensemble, designed by Gucci, and her bump.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” she wrote, cradling her bump in a series of photos.

The couple have since hit the event’s carpet to pay homage to late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who is the subject of this year’s theme.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

This big news comes after Williams stepped away from the game of tennis last year, announcing that she would be doing so to focus on expanding her family. As she put it in Vogue‘s September 2022 cover story, “if I have to choose between building my tennis résumé and building my family, I choose the latter.”

“In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family,” she said at the time. “I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.”

And just like that, she was out.

Baby Ohanian will join Olympia, or Alexis Jr., who turns six this September.

We’re super excited for Williams, Ohanian and little Miss Olympia, on the expansion of their beautiful family. Congrats!