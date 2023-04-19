Yung Miami Says Her ‘Situation’ With Diddy Is No More

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Yung Miami is super single and ready to mingle — just in time for a hot girl summer.

In a cover story with The Cut, the beauty talked about first opening up about her situationship of sorts with Diddy on her popular podcast Caresha Please. The Miami native noted that if anybody was going to talk about her personal life, it was going to be her.

“I felt like, it is what it is. Eventually, people was gonna find out because he is who he is. I am who I am. We was just like, if we’re going to put it out there, we’re going to be the ones that talk. I don’t like anyone talking for me.”

When asked if they were still together though, she said “No.”

“We’re still friends! We’re still good friends!” she added. “But we’re single. That’s not my man. We had our own situation. I’m not gonna put a title on it. We were f–king with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”

Ever since the two were first photographed holding hands in 2021 at Pierre “Pee” Thomas’s black tie affair in Atlanta, which has since become his annual “Black Ball,” the Internet was enthralled with whatever they had going on.

The two started going on vacations together, buying each other lavish gifts and supporting one another at concerts, awards shows and showing love to each other’s musical work. But for the record, Yung Miami never sought to label the “situation” as anything serious.

“We are dating. We single, but we’re dating,” she shared on Caresha Please. “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

By March of this year, she let everyone know she was very “S-I-N-G-L-E.”

“I’m not sharing my next n—a!” she wrote on Twitter.

Well, it was fun (to watch) while it lasted!