How To Enjoy A Weekend Vacation In Miami

It’s almost summer, and you know what that means, Miami is officially the busiest beach in America, or at least according to the internet. And whether you’re a Miami resident, visitor, or frequent there are always new places to visit. From landing as the latest city experiencing the Superblue activation or the reopening of the city’s hidden gem Ball & Chain, Miami is an adult’s playground.

Check out these places below worthy to be an addition to your Summer bucket list.

Stay: YOTEL Miami

YOTEL Miami’s modern, tech-forward space offers an urban minimalistic, design-led environment in the heart of downtown Miami – just steps away from Biscayne Bay and a quick trip to iconic Miami destinations like Miami Beach, the Design District, and Wynwood. YOTEL’s signature “Smart Design” rooms offer everything you need and nothing you don’t – with a custom Smart Bed that transforms to a couch at the touch of a button, and adjustable colored lighting allowing each guest to set their own vibe.

Dance: Ball & Chain

Ball & Chain is one of Miami’s most iconic and classic local gems, located along Little Havana’s Calle Ocho. With its all-day live music and late-night parties with free dance classes and its classic specialty cocktails and Cuban cuisine, nothing quite tops this beloved spot. Aside from being a Miami favorite spot, Ball & Chain has a rich history of being a safe haven for many Black musicians in the mid 1900’s. In the late 40’s and early 50’s, many Miami nightclubs would segregate after certain hours, leaving Black entertainers with no place to go after their hired performance gigs. Nonetheless, Ball & Chain would welcome all talent with open arms — ultimately being home to Black musicians in Miami such as Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, Nat King Cole, and Ella Fitzgerald— and providing a stage to express themselves and to keep the party going after being forced off the beach.

Art: Superblue Miami

Located in the heart of Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood, Superblue is a groundbreaking enterprise dedicated to producing, presenting and engaging audiences with experiential art. Representing artists working across the spectrum of experiential art, Superblue Miami gives guests an unparalleled opportunity to be transported to an array of new worlds in a single visit.

Food: Beauty & The Butcher

Taking over Grove Bay’s former Public Square restaurant, Miami’s beloved chef Jeremy Ford will bring an elevated dining experience to Coral Gables with the opening of Beauty and the Butcher. Featuring a menu of upscale seasonal small plates, with a focus on different meats, Beauty and the Butcher will showcase Ford’s Michelin-starred cuisine in a neighborhood that’s closer to home for the Top Chef champion.