In New Orleans the Caesars Superdome was nearly filled to the brim yesterday evening with stylish attendees. Many who showed up for night one were outfitted in pieces by Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, and Rick Owens. To be clear, a few of the most fashionable folks to attend the Evening Concert Series included the actual stars who were on stage.
Ari Lennox stunned in a one-piece denim jumper. Elsewhere, Raphael Saadiq, the lauded singer had one of the most expressive outfits of the night. He donned a blazer with a striking sash. This addition elevated his look. A pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses were a chic accessory choice he also wore.
Next up, one of the most distinct style moments included Juvenile who appeared on stage for the Birdman & Friends segment. The iconic rapper wore a gradient Casablanca knit shirt in assorted summer-ready hues. His white jeans were the ideal pairing–and his silver chain was a standout accessory.
Below take a look at the best celebrity style moments from Night 1 of Essence Festival.