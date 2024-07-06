Getty Images

In New Orleans the Caesars Superdome was nearly filled to the brim yesterday evening with stylish attendees. Many who showed up for night one were outfitted in pieces by Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, and Rick Owens. To be clear, a few of the most fashionable folks to attend the Evening Concert Series included the actual stars who were on stage.

Ari Lennox stunned in a one-piece denim jumper. Elsewhere, Raphael Saadiq, the lauded singer had one of the most expressive outfits of the night. He donned a blazer with a striking sash. This addition elevated his look. A pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses were a chic accessory choice he also wore.

Next up, one of the most distinct style moments included Juvenile who appeared on stage for the Birdman & Friends segment. The iconic rapper wore a gradient Casablanca knit shirt in assorted summer-ready hues. His white jeans were the ideal pairing–and his silver chain was a standout accessory.

Below take a look at the best celebrity style moments from Night 1 of Essence Festival.

01 01 Busta Rhymes Erika Goldring/Getty Images

02 02 Ari Lennox Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE

03 03 Raphael Saadiq Erika Goldring/Getty Images

04 04 B.G. Erika Goldring/Getty Images

05 05 Juvenile Erika Goldring/Getty Images

06 06 Birdman & Mannie Fresh Erika Goldring/Getty Images