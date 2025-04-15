HomeReality Television

Cynthia Bailey On Returning To RHOA, Setting Boundaries With Kenya, And Her New Hulu Adventure

The RHOA OG opens up about her return to reality TV, not speaking with Kenya Moore, and why escape rooms might not be her strong suit.
(Photo by: Derek White/Bravo)
By Shelby Stewart ·

In the pantheon of Real Housewives history, there are the ones who come in swinging — wigs tugged, drinks thrown, catchphrases flying. And then there’s Cynthia Bailey. The former model-turned-media-mogul always operated on a different frequency: calm, composed, occasionally shady, but never chaotic. That’s what made her both a fan favorite and an occasional enigma during her eleven-season tenure on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA — Season:16 — Pictured: Cynthia Bailey — (Photo by: Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo)

And yet, just when we thought Cynthia had walked away from the Bravo-sphere for good — wedding ring off, wine glass down, and all — she’s back. Not full-time, but as a “friend of,” a role Housewives historians will tell you is often a liminal space: not quite in the mix, but not fully out of it either. And for Cynthia? It’s perfect.

“I was inspired to return to Atlanta as a friend, because, honestly, I stepped away for a couple of years, and I kind of missed it a little bit,” she says, reflecting on her 2021 departure. “I felt like the friend role was the perfect way for me to return after being a consistent Housewife for over a decade — to be able to, you know, pop in and out, but also still focus on my main priority right now, which is my acting.”

But don’t get it twisted — “friend of” doesn’t mean background noise. As Cynthia dips back into the RHOA fold, she brings with her that particular brand of level-headed diplomacy that once got her labeled a “flip-flopper” by more dramatic castmates. These days, that measured energy feels less like a liability and more like a luxury.

And Atlanta? It’s already proving to be as unpredictable as ever. While Cynthia wasn’t at the now-infamous dinner where tension between newcomer Britt and longtime Housewife Kenya Moore boiled over, she didn’t hold back her opinion. “I was not there for that episode, but I heard about it, obviously, from the other ladies,” she says. “And I definitely felt like Britt was in the wrong for bringing up a gun. There’s just no reason to bring up a weapon of any type in the circle. You have to be ready to fight with your words.”

That said, Cynthia didn’t co-sign Kenya’s response either. “I told Kenya, ‘You’re better than this,’” she shares. “I didn’t agree with how she retaliated, and I let her know that. We haven’t spoken since.” It’s a rare rift between two castmates who once shared a tight bond — and a reminder that even Cynthia’s calm can come with consequences.

And while her time on Housewives is now more of a drop-in than a deep dive, Cynthia is keeping her screen time strong with a new project on Hulu. Got To Get Out, which premiered April 11, is described as a high-stakes escape competition where contestants are locked in a house filled with hidden clues and timed challenges. Think Escape Room meets reality TV — and according to Cynthia, it’s a stretch from her comfort zone.

“It was really funny, because I suck at escape rooms,” she says, laughing. “Like, if you went into one with me, you wouldn’t be getting out anytime soon. I overthink everything.”

The show puts 20 contestants under one roof, forcing them to strategize and collaborate to break free. Among the cast is another Bravolebrity: Kim Zolciak. “Kim and I were never that close on Housewives,” Cynthia admits. “But on Got To Get Out, we were actually roommates. That was a surprise in itself — and kind of fun.”

With a steady hand on RHOA and a fresh adventure on Hulu, Cynthia Bailey is proving once again that reinvention doesn’t always require reinvention — just a willingness to play the game on your own terms.

And if there’s anyone who knows how to keep it cute while keeping it real, it’s Cynthia Bailey.