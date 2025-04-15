Refinery29 Brings Back 29Rooms For The Brand’s 20th Anniversary

Courtesy of Refinery29

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Refinery29 is bringing back its iconic 29Rooms experience — but with a fresh new twist. This year, it’s hitting the road as the 29Rooms Road Trip, kicking off with The Lunar Lounge, an immersive event that debuted over the weekend in Palm Springs, California. Set against the stunning desert backdrop during weekend one of Coachella, the activation marked an exciting new chapter for the beloved brand experience.

29Rooms was one of the first significant pop-up experiences, debuting in New York City during Fashion Week in 2015. Featuring 29 artist and brand-collaborated rooms, the event aimed to disrupt the exclusivity of Fashion Week with immersive, interactive installations.

“For two decades, Refinery29 has been dedicated to creating moments and offerings that resonate deeply with our audience,” shared Rheanna Gaskin, Head of Experiential, Refinery29 in a press release. “We listen to our community – leveraging data and insights – and translate what we learn into moments that matter. The return of 29Rooms is a testament to that commitment, offering immersive experiences and environments that celebrate individuality, spark creativity, and foster a real sense of connection.”

Refinery29 transformed a Palm Springs villa into an immersive oasis where beauty, art, and wellness seamlessly came together. Set against the dreamy desert backdrop, the space invited guests to explore indoor and outdoor experiences filled with creativity, self-expression, and fun. The debut of this experience was called The Lunar Lounge: A Cosmic Recharge Experience. Drawing inspiration from the Greek goddess Eos, it centered around self-care rituals and meaningful conversations about women’s health—all wrapped in a celestial aesthetic designed to soothe the soul and spark reflection.

Since then, 29Rooms has evolved far beyond its original concept. Now, it’s hitting the road, meeting audiences where they are and celebrating the unique culture of each city it visits. Every stop on this cross-country journey features fresh, playful activations that spotlight individuality, foster inspiration, and strengthen community connections.

“This isn’t just a comeback – it’s a leap forward,” added Gaskin. “We’re honoring the past 20 years while looking ahead to the next 20, leading with innovation and connection.”