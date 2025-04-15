BET+ Greenlights 'Varnell Hill' Spinoff Starring Tommy Davidson, Martin Lawrence To Executive Produce

(Credit: Dominic Petruzzi)

BET+ has officially greenlit a highly anticipated spinoff, Varnell Hill, starring comedian and actor Tommy Davidson. The series is based on the fan-favorite character originally portrayed by Davidson in the classic sitcom Martin, which starred Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and others. The show will bring fresh energy to the world of late-night TV, with a modern twist on a beloved character.

Davidson, known for his brilliant comedic timing and charismatic energy, will reprise his role as the namesake of the show. “Did you miss me? Well, now you don’t have to! I’m excited and honored to be a part of such a creative project with the brilliant mind of Martin Lawrence, over 30 years in the making,” Davidson expressed in a statement. “Fans have requested it, and now it’s coming to BET+!”

Varnell Hill will take audiences behind the scenes of a fictional late-night talk show. The series offers a fresh perspective on television production, where Davidson’s character, Varnell Hill, works to stay relevant in an ever-evolving industry. The show will delve into the chaotic dynamics of corporate networks, creative teams, and the intense world of TV production, all while offering humor, satire, and sharp commentary on the business of entertainment.

Lawrence, who co-created Martin, will return as an executive producer on the new project. Varnell Hill marks another collaboration between Lawrence and co-creator Bentley Kyle Evans, who will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Evans is known for his work on the original Martin series and is said to bring the same wit and insight into the spinoff.

The series is described as a workplace comedy, with some of that same energy of Martin—humorous cutaways, satire, and the occasional fourth wall break, a format that will engage audiences with its unpredictable structure. Fans can expect a mix of exciting new characters alongside celebrity guest cameos.

In addition to Lawrence and Evans, a stellar team of executive producers will contribute to the series, including Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Andy Horne, Stacy Lyles, Robert Lawrence, and Rae Proctor. BET+’s Rose Catherine Pinkney and Jason Harvey will also serve as executive producers for the streaming platform.

The production for Varnell Hill is underway, though an official premiere date has not yet been confirmed. Fans of the original Martin series and Davidson’s character have eagerly anticipated the return of Varnell Hill, and this new series will deliver.

Varnell Hill is a highly anticipated project for BET+ and will likely join the ranks of other popular and groundbreaking series on the platform. As the production continues, viewers are sure to keep their eyes peeled for more updates about the show’s release, which is expected to debut soon.

The show aims to bring fresh, modern perspectives to the familiar chaos of TV production, all while celebrating the legacy of one of television’s most beloved characters. With Martin’s legacy still alive in the hearts of fans, this spinoff promises to offer a new chapter in the world of Varnell Hill, guided by the creative minds of its talented cast and crew.