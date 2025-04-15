ESSENCE Beauty Diary: Get Ready With WNBA Stars For The 2025 Draft

Monday evening, Glossier and Mielle teamed up to host a glam suite at the Equinox Hotel ahead of the WNBA Draft. The suite allowed players to enjoy complete makeovers, quick touch-ups, or just a little extra glam before one of the most significant moments of their careers. This room was a makeup haven that, set the stage for the looks that will carry these women into the next chapter of their lives.

Some girls embraced full glam, while others preferred a softer, more natural beat. Though they all share a common dream, this moment is uniquely personal and shows in every look. Each one tapped into her individuality, bringing out her best for this unforgettable night.

“As the years progress, all players find their style not just with fashion but also with beauty,” Jennifer Fleming, Glossier Key Makeup Artist, told ESSENCE. “ So everyone is showing their fit, I always want to know what people are wearing first. I have to keep all the fits a secret. And really elevate what they are comfortable with in terms of their everyday look, but to meet the moment of today.”

A popular favorite among artists like Jennifer Fleming and Tia Rivers is Glossier’s Cloud Paint. They love it for its wide range of shades and versatility. Fleming noted that the colors can be mixed and matched to suit different looks and areas of the face—brown tones work beautifully as contour, while the pinker shades double as blush or even a soft wash of color on the eyelids for a subtle eyeshadow effect. Making it versatile enough for the girl going for a natural beat or aiming for full glam.

Across the room, Mielle was busy creating standout hairstyles. From wand curls and loc styling to braid touch-ups, they were making sure the women looked flawless. Many of the players chose natural and protective styles to prepare for the big day—styles that keep them ready for game day. Rather than switching things up completely, they simply elevated their signature looks.

Eighth overall pick Saniya Rivers gave us a glimpse into the inspiration behind her Draft Day hairstyle—a bold and personal choice featuring her signature red hue, styled into two long braids. Her locs were carefully tucked into the braids, making them nearly invisible. “I haven’t worn this style since high school,” Rivers told ESSENCE. “So I was like, it’s Draft Day—I gotta pop out, you know what I’m saying?”

Below, get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look into the Glossier Glam Suite ahead of the WNBA draft.

01 01 Sania Fegain Gets Last Touchups Before The Carpet

02 02 Key Products

03 03 MUA Jennifer Fleming’s Hero Product: Glossier Cloud Paint

04 04 Dijonai Carrington Stopped By For A Quick Beat

05 05 Another Hero In The Lineup: Glossier Stretch Balm Concealer

06 06 The Mielle Team Lays Saniya Rivers’ Edges

07 07 Tiktok Time With Aziaha James

08 08 Get Ready With Madison Scott

09 09 A Little Contour Never Hurt Anybody!

10 10 And She’s Ready!

11 11 Up Close And Personal

12 12 Madison Scott’s Final Look