Bridal Bliss: Julia And Chatodd Said ‘I Do’ With A Star-Studded Fête In The Big Easy

REEM Photography

During the summer of 2021, as people were learning to live with COVID-19 and trying to find some semblance of joy since the coronavirus reared its ugly head a year before, love blossomed. For Julia and Chatodd, it happened as love often does, in unexpected ways.

Julia, founder of political consulting firm Blue Jay Strategies, was at a friend’s birthday party in Harlem when a conversation about the virus and its immense impact on New York City began. Chatodd, then tasked with managing New York State’s Vaccine Equity Task Force that delivered information and vaccines to underserved communities, was offering his insights when a mutual friend introduced him to Julia. While she was the only person at the party who didn’t work in state government, she would soon find that she had plenty in common with her new acquaintance.

Over time, Julia and Chatodd got to spend more time with one another, getting to know each other and slowly but surely falling in love. “He encourages and supports my business, even while being wildly successful in his own career. He shows up 100% in every possible way, all the time,” Julia says, lauding him for the man he is not only to her but also to his friends and family. “Chatodd created a space where all parts of myself can be appreciated and loved. That is when I knew I had found my person.”

As for Chatodd, now the senior vice president of government and legislative affairs for the Greater New York Hospital Association, Julia’s willingness to make him feel loved and celebrated, going all out for him for his birthday, for example, was enough for him to recognize he’d found his soulmate.

“I realized I had found my person when Julia planned what seemed to be a spontaneous trip to Philadelphia for my birthday weekend, only to surprise me with a birthday party surrounded by my closest friends,” he recalls. “She went above and beyond by renting a house and organizing a group outing to the Roots Picnic music festival. That weekend was filled with love, thoughtfulness, and care—it truly won me over. Since then, Julia has continued to show up for me in ways that make every moment special.”

And so, he wanted to make her feel extra special — by asking for her hand in marriage. She never saw it coming. Julia, at the time, was busy co-hosting a fundraiser for Vice President Kamala Harris in Miami. “I invited Chatodd to join me for a weekend escape. On our final day, Chatodd planned what I thought was a relaxing beach day. As someone who loves swimming and scuba diving, it seemed like the perfect cap to a wonderful weekend,” she recalls. “However, when we arrived at the beach for dinner, we were greeted by a magnificent setup featuring roses, snacks, and champagne, all while John Legend’s ‘All of Me’ played softly from a nearby speaker. After a heartfelt speech, he asked me to marry him.”

She, of course, said yes. From there, the Brooklyn dwellers planned the ultimate party, not in NYC, but down south in New Orleans. “I have always found oak trees and Spanish moss incredibly romantic and majestic,” the bride says. Added bonuses of having a Big Easy wedding? Plenty of good food, being surrounded by the best music, and a taste of a one-of-a-kind culture for guests to enjoy.

On November 17, 2024, the couple wed in the city, surrounded by loved ones, including Senator Raphael Warnock, who officiated the ceremony, as well as singer and newlywed Bridget Kelly who is Julia’s best friend and maid of honor, actress Lynn Whitfield, Stephen Hill and wife Chante Moore and more. “Politics, business, culture, and entertainment have always been intertwined,” Julia says of having those star-studded connections. “The relationships were built over our respective careers. Chatodd held senior-level roles in the New York government for 10 years, and I’ve been in national politics for over 15+ years. We were lucky enough to turn working relationships into real friendships that grew stronger over the years.”

Pictured: Pictured: MI Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Mike Muse of XM Radio and ABC News, Stephen Hill and Chante Moore, and Atlanta Life Insurance EVP Ryan Smith; PHODAT PHOTOBOOTHS & ACTIVATIONS

They celebrated in true NOLA fashion, dancing down St. Charles Avenue with a second line as guests grooved joyously, and locals snapped pictures. Music, the heart of New Orleans, was also a huge part of Julia and Chatodd’s special day. Their love, the centerpiece of it all.

“Hearing why she loves me and being able to express my own devotion in front of the people who mean the most to us made it all the more unforgettable,” Chatodd says of saying “I do” to Julia. “It was a moment I’ll cherish forever—a perfect blend of love, music, and the presence of those we hold dear.”

Check out photos from the couple’s big day below, and learn more about their love story, their favorite moments from the ceremony and reception, and their hopes for the future in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 A Blushing Bride “I believe a great indicator of someone’s character is how others respond to and engage with them,” Julia says of knowing Chatodd was the man for her. “Chatodd has a wonderful relationship with his family and adores his parents, who have been happily married for over 46 years. His colleagues often seek his perspective in important situations, and his friends turn to him for advice.” REEM Photography

02 02 A Dapper Groom “It’s an incredible feeling to not only hear someone say they love you but to see it reflected in their actions every day,” Chatodd says of his bride. “Her unwavering support, kindness, and ability to lift my spirits remind me just how lucky I am. Moreover, we’ve built a foundation of healthy communication, which I believe is key to a lasting and fulfilling relationship. With Julia, it is clear that love isn’t just a feeling—it’s something she consistently demonstrates, and I couldn’t ask for more.” REEM Photography

03 03 Fashionable Fellas Chatodd and the important men of his life (and Julia’s) gathered for a portrait before the ceremony, and as you can see, everyone was dressed to the nines. REEM Photography

04 04 Mother-Daughter Moment Julia is seen sharing a prayer with her mother, whom she’s named after. The two shared a special moment during the reception. Her mom danced with her in place of the bride’s late father. “Raised in the Pentecostal tradition, I wanted to honor my faith, so my mother and I decided to sing and dance to Mary Mary’s rendition of ‘Thank You Lord’ by Andraé Crouch,” Julia says. “I invited our guests to join in, and to my delight, many of them did. It was wonderful to look around the room and see our friends—of all races, ages, and religious affiliations—waving their hands and moving to the music.” REEM Photography

05 05 Why New Orleans? “Despite the complicated history of the South, I knew I wanted to have our wedding there. Having it in New Orleans ensured we would have top-tier music, food, and culture as the perfect backdrop to our wedding weekend. It also meant that some of our more seasoned family members, who do not fly, could drive from South Carolina,” Julia says. The couple tied the knot at Elms Mansion in the Big Easy. “To properly execute our wedding, we engaged an amazing New Orleans-based wedding planner, Delia King of Lavishly Chic Designs,” the bride adds. “She prioritized our specific request that we use local Black vendors as much as possible.” REEM Photography

06 06 Some Commotion for the Dress While the wedding was in New Orleans, the gorgeous gown was a creation acquired from popular Brooklyn-based boutique, Pantora Bridal. REEM Photography

07 07 Prayer Time The couple prepared for the ceremony with their officiant, Raphael Warnock, state senator from Georgia and pastor. He happens to be Julia’s pastor, so he was the perfect person to preside over her special day. REEM Photography

08 08 A Father Figure The only other guy who was given the green light to kiss the bride on the couple’s big day was Brian Mathis, pictured here. “He’s a close friend and mentor who introduced me to political fundraising when his ‘college friend,’ then-Senator Barack Obama, contemplated running for president,” Julia says. “I’ve known him for 20+ years. In my dad’s absence, he’s been like a surrogate father.” REEM Photography

09 09 The Newest Mr. and Mrs. “Without a doubt, my favorite moment of the day was the ceremony itself,” Chatodd says. He says the addition of classically trained jazz singer Marcella Ratcliff and her band’s soul-stirring rendition of classics made the moment all the more emotional for him, in the best way. “When it was time for me to make my entrance, she performed a stunning rendition of ‘Prototype’ by André 3000,” he recalls. “Standing at the front, just moments away from making the most important promise of my life, I felt an overwhelming sense of gratitude and humility. Looking out at our friends and family gathered to witness and celebrate our union was incredibly moving. As Marcella began to perform ‘Inseparable’ by Natalie Cole, I turned to see my wife walking down the aisle. She was absolutely breathtaking—a vision of grace, love, and beauty. In that moment, time seemed to stand still.” REEM Photography

10 10 Issa Party The ladies and gents of the wedding party were all smiles after the beautiful ceremony. REEM Photography

11 11 A Stunning Shot “Sharing my vows and hearing hers in return, each word a declaration of our love and commitment, was profound,” Chatodd says of another unforgettable moment from the day. REEM Photography

12 12 Where My Girls At? Julia was all smiles with her bridesmaids, including bestie Bridget Kelly who was the maid of honor. “Bridget and I have been best friends since meeting each other in freshman homeroom at Laguardia High School,” she says. REEM Photography

13 13 Alpha Men Chatodd, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., made sure his Ice Cold Brothas were by his side for the most important day of his life. REEM Photography

14 14 Alpha Stroll! But just posing for photos wouldn’t do, of course. The Alphas took to the floor during the reception to hit a mean stroll in front of guests. REEM Photography

15 15 A November to Remember The couple are photographed taking a breather at the reception. All the excitement of the day slowed them down, at least for a minute or two. REEM Photography

16 16 Second Line One of Julia’s favorite moments from the day was the Second Line. “Most of our guests had never experienced one before,” she says. “Our police escort shut down St. Charles Avenue, and the legendary Hot 8 Brass Band, along with Zulu Tramps, led the way, setting the party off right!” REEM Photography

17 17 Party People The couple, pictured with the Hot 8 Brass Band and Zulu Tramps, say a time was had. “Even streetcars stopped to take photos of our exquisitely dressed guests jamming to Frankie Beverly & Maze, Teddy Pendergrass, Tems, and Bill Withers,” Julia says. REEM Photography

18 18 What the Future Holds For Julia and Chatodd, currently enjoying their happily ever after following a honeymoon in Tanzania, they’re looking forward to building a home as husband and wife, literally and figuratively. “I am looking forward to building a life together. Before Chatodd, I hadn’t lived with anyone since college, and I didn’t want children. His humor, thoughtfulness, kindness, and love have been so overwhelming that I can’t wait to build a life together with him. He is a great partner and friend,” Julia says. “I’m looking forward to buying our first house together and turning it into a warm, loving home,” Chatodd adds. “I want our home to be a place where we can create cherished memories, celebrate milestones, and start new traditions—especially around the holidays. It’s important to me that we have a space that’s not just a house, but a sanctuary—a haven filled with love, laughter, and shared experiences. Life will always have its challenges, but having a home that’s truly ours will give us the foundation to face anything together. It’s also a wonderful opportunity to grow closer, deepen our understanding of each other, and build a future filled with joy as we grow older side by side.” REEM Photography

Vendors

Wedding Planner and Designer: Delia King

Photographer – REEM Photography

Videographer – John Lee III

Wedding Gown – Pantora Bridal

Tuxedo – Privélege

Hairstylist – Nadia M.

Makeup Artist – Tracie Turner

Venue – Elms Mansion New Orleans

Wedding Prep Location – Virgin Hotels New Orleans

Brass Band – Hot 8 Brass Band

Singer – Marcella L. Ratcliff

DJ – Cavin Williams Sr.

Florist – Herbivore Floral Designs

Rentals – ELEMENT

Ceremony Chairs – Chair Couture

Wedding Cake – Shirelle Royal

Dancefloor – AD Event Group

Photobooth – PHODAT Photobooths & Activations