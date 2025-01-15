HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Julia And Chatodd Said 'I Do' With A Star-Studded Fête In The Big Easy

The New Orleans nuptials brought out some big names in politics, entertainment and business — all on hand to celebrate their love.
REEM Photography
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

During the summer of 2021, as people were learning to live with COVID-19 and trying to find some semblance of joy since the coronavirus reared its ugly head a year before, love blossomed. For Julia and Chatodd, it happened as love often does, in unexpected ways.

Julia, founder of political consulting firm Blue Jay Strategies, was at a friend’s birthday party in Harlem when a conversation about the virus and its immense impact on New York City began. Chatodd, then tasked with managing New York State’s Vaccine Equity Task Force that delivered information and vaccines to underserved communities, was offering his insights when a mutual friend introduced him to Julia. While she was the only person at the party who didn’t work in state government, she would soon find that she had plenty in common with her new acquaintance.

Over time, Julia and Chatodd got to spend more time with one another, getting to know each other and slowly but surely falling in love. “He encourages and supports my business, even while being wildly successful in his own career. He shows up 100% in every possible way, all the time,” Julia says, lauding him for the man he is not only to her but also to his friends and family. “Chatodd created a space where all parts of myself can be appreciated and loved. That is when I knew I had found my person.”

As for Chatodd, now the senior vice president of government and legislative affairs for the Greater New York Hospital Association, Julia’s willingness to make him feel loved and celebrated, going all out for him for his birthday, for example, was enough for him to recognize he’d found his soulmate.

“I realized I had found my person when Julia planned what seemed to be a spontaneous trip to Philadelphia for my birthday weekend, only to surprise me with a birthday party surrounded by my closest friends,” he recalls. “She went above and beyond by renting a house and organizing a group outing to the Roots Picnic music festival. That weekend was filled with love, thoughtfulness, and care—it truly won me over. Since then, Julia has continued to show up for me in ways that make every moment special.”

And so, he wanted to make her feel extra special — by asking for her hand in marriage. She never saw it coming. Julia, at the time, was busy co-hosting a fundraiser for Vice President Kamala Harris in Miami. “I invited Chatodd to join me for a weekend escape. On our final day, Chatodd planned what I thought was a relaxing beach day. As someone who loves swimming and scuba diving, it seemed like the perfect cap to a wonderful weekend,” she recalls. “However, when we arrived at the beach for dinner, we were greeted by a magnificent setup featuring roses, snacks, and champagne, all while John Legend’s ‘All of Me’ played softly from a nearby speaker. After a heartfelt speech, he asked me to marry him.”

She, of course, said yes. From there, the Brooklyn dwellers planned the ultimate party, not in NYC, but down south in New Orleans. “I have always found oak trees and Spanish moss incredibly romantic and majestic,” the bride says. Added bonuses of having a Big Easy wedding? Plenty of good food, being surrounded by the best music, and a taste of a one-of-a-kind culture for guests to enjoy.

On November 17, 2024, the couple wed in the city, surrounded by loved ones, including Senator Raphael Warnock, who officiated the ceremony, as well as singer and newlywed Bridget Kelly who is Julia’s best friend and maid of honor, actress Lynn Whitfield, Stephen Hill and wife Chante Moore and more. “Politics, business, culture, and entertainment have always been intertwined,” Julia says of having those star-studded connections. “The relationships were built over our respective careers. Chatodd held senior-level roles in the New York government for 10 years, and I’ve been in national politics for over 15+ years. We were lucky enough to turn working relationships into real friendships that grew stronger over the years.”

Bridal Bliss: Julia And Chatodd Said ‘I Do’ With A Star-Studded Fête In The Big Easy
Pictured: Pictured: MI Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Mike Muse of XM Radio and ABC News, Stephen Hill and Chante Moore, and Atlanta Life Insurance EVP Ryan Smith; PHODAT PHOTOBOOTHS & ACTIVATIONS

They celebrated in true NOLA fashion, dancing down St. Charles Avenue with a second line as guests grooved joyously, and locals snapped pictures. Music, the heart of New Orleans, was also a huge part of Julia and Chatodd’s special day. Their love, the centerpiece of it all.

“Hearing why she loves me and being able to express my own devotion in front of the people who mean the most to us made it all the more unforgettable,” Chatodd says of saying “I do” to Julia. “It was a moment I’ll cherish forever—a perfect blend of love, music, and the presence of those we hold dear.”

Check out photos from the couple’s big day below, and learn more about their love story, their favorite moments from the ceremony and reception, and their hopes for the future in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Wedding Planner and Designer: Delia King

Photographer – REEM Photography

Videographer – John Lee III

Wedding Gown – Pantora Bridal

Tuxedo – Privélege

Hairstylist – Nadia M.

Makeup Artist – Tracie Turner

Venue – Elms Mansion New Orleans

Wedding Prep Location – Virgin Hotels New Orleans

Brass Band – Hot 8 Brass Band

Singer – Marcella L. Ratcliff

DJ – Cavin Williams Sr.

Florist – Herbivore Floral Designs

Rentals – ELEMENT

Ceremony Chairs – Chair Couture

Wedding Cake – Shirelle Royal

Dancefloor – AD Event Group

Photobooth – PHODAT Photobooths & Activations

