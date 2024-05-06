Singer And Former 'Love And Hip Hop: Hollywood' Star Bridget Kelly Is Married! 

Getty Images

This has been a year for celebrity divorces but there are still some notable names getting married. Singer and former Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star Bridget Kelly recently tied the knot with her partner Jason Hall, who goes by “Cheech” online. She announced the great news to her Instagram fans on April 27.

“A week ago today we got married‼️” she wrote. “I still don’t have the words to express my gratitude and joy. Not to mention aaallll the incredible memories and moments with our loved ones. It was a perfect day! I’m gonna flood the feed with more soon, I’m just still overwhelmed by all the love for our love🥹❤️ #HallwaysAndForever42024”

The Grammy-award-winning songwriter posted the caption under a reel of her and Jason having an intimate outdoor wedding. She wore a sleeveless, embellished wedding gown with a slit and had her hair tied back in a ponytail with loose curls.

Kelly also had pre-wedding festivities, celebrating with a bachelorette party in the Bahamas a few weeks before the wedding. The podcaster shared a reel with all the fun, which included a boat ride, clear waters, blue skies, and plenty of cocktails.

The couple, based on previous postings by Hall, have been together since 2020.

“I almost let the day go by without posting because I’ve just been enjoying being present with you,” she wrote on their anniversary in 2022. “2 years ago on this day(Juneteenth is fitting, yaassss) we decided to embark on this love journey with each other, in the middle of a pandemic, a cross country move and career pivot. Needless to say, circumstances were shaky🤣 but we persevered!”

“You’ve been such a tremendous pillar of support and friendship and I’m in love with the life we’re building,” she added. “We are far from perfect but you remind me that I’m loved even when I’m at my worst. Thank you for your endless love & laughter, papa, here’s to more memories, more growth, and more life with you🙏🏽❤️‍🔥💎 Happy anniversary baby.”

The former Roc Nation singer hasn’t always had it easy in love. When she appeared on the show in 2017 and 2018, fans of Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood watched her kiss some frogs. But we are happy she’s been able to find her happily ever after. Congratulations to the beautiful couple!