Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani Is Divorcing Her Husband Of Almost 7 Years

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Selling Sunset fans may be surprised to hear that star Chelsea Lazkani, 31, has filed for divorce from her husband, Jeff Lazkani, 41, this month. The British-Nigerian reality TV star and real estate agent cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.

The couple grabbed viewers’ attention when they joined during Season 5 as they seemed to be the picture perfect family supporting one another’s dreams.

Chelsea and Jeff met on Tinder in 2015 and tied the knot two years later in 2017. The former couple share two children together–son Maddox, 5, and daughter Melia, 3.

Back in May 2022, the reality TV star spoke about how they met with the Daily Mail. “We spoke about 15 times before getting together,” she told the publication. “I don’t want to waste my time and give my energy to somebody if I don’t think it will be worth it. I felt like I knew him before we even met and the connection was immediate.”

The successful real estate agent was born and raised in London. While in LA for what she thought would be a short time, she met her soon-to-be ex-husband and decided to stay because of him.

“Almost 2 years ago I came to Los Angeles for what was meant to be a ‘short break.’ I stayed because I fell in love…It was the best decision I’ve ever made 💑,” she wrote as the caption of a now-deleted Instagram post months before their wedding.

Chelsea has given Jeff credit for helping boost her career in real estate, including by helping connect her with Jason Oppenheim, the owner of brokerage The Oppenheim Group featured on the show.

“In my first year, I sold [properties worth] just under $10 million, and then I had my son and my daughter,” Chelsea told Vogue in May 2022. “After that, I wanted to hang my license at another brokerage and I was looking to be part of The Oppenheim Group. I knew Jason through my husband and I said to him, ‘What do I have to do?'”

The reality show is centered on the day-to-day runnings of the real estate group, which has its flagship office in Hollywood Hills.

She went on to explain to PEOPLE in 2022 how Jeff’s support helped her capitalize on the opportunity to join the show.

“I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity,” she said. “But for me personally, I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated.”