In just a couple of short months, COVID-19 has totally upended life as we know it. Thankfully, the pandemic didn’t stop these couples from committing to a lifetime together.

Without the option of throwing a huge gathering with family and friends, or planning a romantic night out on the town, these fellas proposed to their ladies with the most thoughtful and creative gestures you could imagine. Social distancing didn’t stop these couples from finding their forever.

