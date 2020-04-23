In just a couple of short months, COVID-19 has totally upended life as we know it. Thankfully, the pandemic didn’t stop these couples from committing to a lifetime together.
Without the option of throwing a huge gathering with family and friends, or planning a romantic night out on the town, these fellas proposed to their ladies with the most thoughtful and creative gestures you could imagine. Social distancing didn’t stop these couples from finding their forever.
Scroll through the gallery to read about four Black couples and their romantic quarantine proposal stories.
01
Koereyelle Expected A Movie Date And Got A Ring Instead
Koereyelle's fiancé set up what she thought would be a movie date at a drive-in theater. It turned out to be a staycation at a beautiful loft. The rooftop was decked out in white roses, romantic candles, and chocolate cake flown in from her favorite restaurant, Portillo’s in Chicago. That gorgeous scene is where she said "yes" to the love of her life. Afterwards, the couple dined on vegan brunch, and a few of Koereyelle's popped by to say congratulations. "Our story is so perfect I gotta write a book about it!," she shared on Instagram. "God blessed me with my best friend in the whole world who I get to hang out with forever and I am soooo thankful." Read the full proposal story here.
02
Aisha And Kelton's Cancelled Getaway Didn't Stop This Epic Surprise
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Aisha and Kelton had planned a weekend getaway in Montauk, New York. "We had made the hard decision the week before to self-isolate since I have Type 1 Diabetes and we were worried that I was at a greater risk of getting COVID-19," Aisha told ESSENCE. Instead, Kelton suggested he cook them a romantic dinner while Aisha handled the cocktails. After dining on what Aisha calls the best dinner he's ever made, they made their way to the living room, aka #ClubCouch, to unwind. "Kelton turned down the music, revealed the real reason he wanted to have 'date night' and proceeded to propose," Aisha said. "It was perfect for me! I wasn't into the idea of a huge public proposal and I loved that it was just us. It reflected our ability to always find the silver lining." Read their story here.
03
Christine Said Yes Cozy At Home
Christine and Sunny got engaged while social distancing at home. Their sweet and intimate proposal made us blush. "I’m convinced that my 'yes' to you, was a 'yes' to HIM," Christine wrote on Instagram. Read their story here.
04
Brandon Swept Lauren Off Her Feet With Dinner And A Song
Since coronavirus has been keeping us all indoors, Brandon decided to propose to his girlfriend Lauren by turning their home into a love den. He started the day by sprinkling the house in red roses, then took her on a blindfolded drive where they jammed out to their favorite music. When they got back, the couple's home had been decorated (thanks to Lauren's friends) and Brandon got down on one knee. Read their story here.