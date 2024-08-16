HomeFashion

No One Does All-Black On The Red Carpet Quite Like Angela Bassett

While the actress captured our hearts early in her career with powerful performances, her style on the red carpet is a force of its own.
Angela Bassett’s career on the big screen should be studied. From her portrayal of Tina Turner in What’s Love Got To Do With It to her role as Ramonda in the box office hit Black Panther, Bassett’s face is a constant presence on the big screens. Aside from her top notch performances that have earned her well-deserved accolades such as Emmys, Critics’ Choice Awards and NAACP Image Awards, her style is also something that should earn her a spot as one of the best dressed actresses.

Her all-black outfits, especially on the red carpet, have always captivated us. From the ‘90s to the present, Bassett’s style has exuded a timeless and glamorous quality. What makes her all-black gowns and suits so intriguing is her experimentation with texture, layering, and different shades of black. A prime example is her strapless dress designed by Christian Siriano, at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards. The dress features a peplum silhouette and extra tiers that billow downwards.  

At the 33rd NAACP Image Awards back in 2001, she was becoming more accomplished in her early career. When she won, she wore an office-core inspired outfit, featuring a long black coat cinched at the waist, low rise wide-legged black pants, and a crisp white button-down top. At an event for FX in 2017, she wore a peplum strapless top paired with structured black pants and a textured leather jacket with fur-trimmed lapels. In 2003, at the world premiere for Tupac Resurrection, she made a lasting impression with her black buttery leather jacket, sheer lace top, flowy black pants, and lightly tinted black framed sunglasses. 

The actress teetered the balance of color, texture, and hues quite well. In honor of Bassett’s birthday, we compiled our favorite all-black red carpet looks showcasing her elegance, personal style, and utter opulence. 

