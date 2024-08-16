Getty Images

Angela Bassett’s career on the big screen should be studied. From her portrayal of Tina Turner in What’s Love Got To Do With It to her role as Ramonda in the box office hit Black Panther, Bassett’s face is a constant presence on the big screens. Aside from her top notch performances that have earned her well-deserved accolades such as Emmys, Critics’ Choice Awards and NAACP Image Awards, her style is also something that should earn her a spot as one of the best dressed actresses.

Her all-black outfits, especially on the red carpet, have always captivated us. From the ‘90s to the present, Bassett’s style has exuded a timeless and glamorous quality. What makes her all-black gowns and suits so intriguing is her experimentation with texture, layering, and different shades of black. A prime example is her strapless dress designed by Christian Siriano, at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards. The dress features a peplum silhouette and extra tiers that billow downwards.

At the 33rd NAACP Image Awards back in 2001, she was becoming more accomplished in her early career. When she won, she wore an office-core inspired outfit, featuring a long black coat cinched at the waist, low rise wide-legged black pants, and a crisp white button-down top. At an event for FX in 2017, she wore a peplum strapless top paired with structured black pants and a textured leather jacket with fur-trimmed lapels. In 2003, at the world premiere for Tupac Resurrection, she made a lasting impression with her black buttery leather jacket, sheer lace top, flowy black pants, and lightly tinted black framed sunglasses.

The actress teetered the balance of color, texture, and hues quite well. In honor of Bassett’s birthday, we compiled our favorite all-black red carpet looks showcasing her elegance, personal style, and utter opulence.

01 01 Angela Bassett At The 33rd NAACP Image Awards Angela Bassett picks up her second award, Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special, at the 33rd NAACP Image Awards at The Universal Amphitheater in Universal City, California, February 23. (Photo by Steve Grayson/WireImage)

02 02 Angela Bassett At The World Premiere Of ‘Tupac Resurrection’ Angela Bassett during World Premiere of “Tupac Resurrection” – Red Carpet at Cineramadome Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Lee Celano/WireImage)

03 03 Angela Bassett At The 27th Annual Kennedy Center Honors WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 5: Actress Angela Bassett arrives at the 27th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Gala at The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts December 5, 2004 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

04 04 Angela Bassett At The 29th Critics’ Choice Awards Angela Bassett at The 29th Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images)

05 05 Angela Bassett At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards US actress Angela Bassett arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

06 06 Angela Bassett At The 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards Angela Bassett at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

07 07 Angela Bassett At The Make-Up & Hair Stylists Guild Awards Angela Bassett at the Make-Up & Hair Stylists Guild Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

08 08 Angela Bassett At The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Angela Bassett attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

09 09 Angela Bassett At The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Red Carpet Screening WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 30: Angela Bassett attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Red Carpet Screening at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture on October 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Disney)

10 10 Angela Bassett At The Red Carpet Celebration Of ‘American Horror Story’ US actress Angela Bassett arrives for the Red Carpet event celebrating 100 episodes of FX’s “American Horror Story” at the Hollywood Forever Cemetary in Los Angeles on October 26, 2019. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

11 11 Angela Bassett At The MAISON-DE-MODE Celebrates Sustainable Style Event LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 03: Actress Angela Bassett attends the MAISON-DE-MODE Celebrates Sustainable Style By Honoring Suzy Amis Cameron Of Red Carpet Green Dress at Sunset Tower on March 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/WireImage)

12 12 Angela Bassett At The Red Carpet Event For ‘Feud: Bette And Joan’ Actress Angela Bassett attends the red carpet event for FX’s television series “Feud: Bette and Joan,” March 1, 2017 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

13 13 Angela Bassett At The Premiere Of ‘London Has Fallen’ HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 01: Actress Angela Bassett attends the premiere of Focus Features’ “London Has Fallen” held at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on March 1, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

14 14 Angela Bassett At Alfre Woodard’s Oscar’s Sistahs Soiree BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 18: Actress Angela Bassett arrives at the Alfre Woodard’s Oscar’s Sistahs Soiree by White Diamond Lustre, Elizabeth Taylor at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 18, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Elizabeth Taylor White Diamond’s Lustre)

15 15 Angela Bassett At The 68th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 06: Actress/Director Angela Bassett attends the 68th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on February 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DGA)

16 16 Angela Bassett At The ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’ Los Angeles Premiere HOLLYWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 05: Actress Angela Bassett arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere “American Horror Story: Freak Show” at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on October 5, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

17 17 Angela Bassett At The Variety And Women In Film Emmy Nominee Celebration WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 23: Actress Angela Bassett attends Variety and Women in Film Emmy Nominee Celebration powered by Samsung Galaxy on August 23, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Variety)

18 18 Angela Bassett At HBO’s Official Golden Globe Awards After Party BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 12: Actress Angela Bassett attends HBO’s Official Golden Globe Awards After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic)

19 19 Angela Bassett At The LA Premiere Of ‘Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom’ LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 11: Actress Angela Bassett attends “The Weinstein Company Presents The LA Premiere Of ‘Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom’ Supported By Burberry” at ArcLight Hollywood Cinerama Dome on November 11, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for TWC)

20 20 Angela Bassett At The Premiere Of ‘Green Lantern’ HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 15: Actress Angela Bassett arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Green Lantern” held at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on June 15, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

21 21 Angela Bassett At The 42nd NAACP Image Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 04: Actress Angela Bassett arrives at the 42nd NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 4, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

22 22 Angela Bassett At VH1’s 14th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards Actress Angela Bassett arrives on the red carpet at VH1’s 14th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium on January 8, 2009 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.com)

23 23 Angela Bassett At The Academy Awards Viewing Party NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 25: Actress Angela Bassett attends the Entertainment Weekly Academy Awards viewing party at Elaine’s on February 25, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)