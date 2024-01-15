HomeCritics Choice Awards

Our Favorite Beauty Looks From The 2024 Critics' Choice Awards

From Angela Bassett’s doll-like blush to Ayo Edibiri’s blunt cut bob, the evening’s reviews are in – our beauty reviews, that is.
Our Favorite Beauty Looks From The 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards
Getty Images
By India Espy-Jones ·

Award show season is off to an eventful start with all of our favorite beauties sharing the rose-colored spotlight. Last night’s 29th Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony was no different. The film industry’s biggest names got all dolled up in their glamorous hair and makeup at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. From Angela Bassett’s doll-like blush to Ayo Edibiri’s blunt cut bob, the reviews are in– our beauty reviews, that is. 

Angela Bassett took to the 2024 carpet with strawberry, doll-like blush and rose gold lips. Taraji P. Henson went with similar dramatism, but with a light pink lip and a powerful, shoulder-length bob. As for Tracee Ellis Ross? She reminded us of her mother with her full, soft curls and mesmerizing dark liner. 

Danielle Brooks opted for a playful look with sweet, dimpled cheeks and flipped-ended bob as she threw her pink gown up for paparazzi. And it’s safe to say that bobs are in. Ayo Edibiri– known for her short, jet black cut– won Best Actress in a Comedy Series (and our award for most blunt bob). She accepted her trophy in a purple-toned lip and full, dark brows. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James found middle ground between short and long, in a bone-straight bob with a precise middle part. 

Below, flip through 20 of ESSENCE’s favorite beauty looks from the 29th Critics’ Choice Awards last night.

TOPICS: 