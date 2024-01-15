Our Favorite Beauty Looks From The 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards

Getty Images

Award show season is off to an eventful start with all of our favorite beauties sharing the rose-colored spotlight. Last night’s 29th Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony was no different. The film industry’s biggest names got all dolled up in their glamorous hair and makeup at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. From Angela Bassett’s doll-like blush to Ayo Edibiri’s blunt cut bob, the reviews are in– our beauty reviews, that is.

Angela Bassett took to the 2024 carpet with strawberry, doll-like blush and rose gold lips. Taraji P. Henson went with similar dramatism, but with a light pink lip and a powerful, shoulder-length bob. As for Tracee Ellis Ross? She reminded us of her mother with her full, soft curls and mesmerizing dark liner.

Danielle Brooks opted for a playful look with sweet, dimpled cheeks and flipped-ended bob as she threw her pink gown up for paparazzi. And it’s safe to say that bobs are in. Ayo Edibiri– known for her short, jet black cut– won Best Actress in a Comedy Series (and our award for most blunt bob). She accepted her trophy in a purple-toned lip and full, dark brows. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James found middle ground between short and long, in a bone-straight bob with a precise middle part.

Below, flip through 20 of ESSENCE’s favorite beauty looks from the 29th Critics’ Choice Awards last night.

01 01 Janelle James Janelle James at The 29th Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

02 02 Sheryl Lee Ralph US actress Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives for the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on January 14, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

03 03 Erika Alexander SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Erika Alexander attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

04 04 Jelani Alladin SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Jelani Alladin attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

05 05 Geffri Maya SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Geffri Maya attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

06 06 Quinta Brunson SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Quinta Brunson attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

07 07 Celia Rose Gooding SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Celia Rose Gooding attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

08 08 Lenny Kravitz SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Lenny Kravitz attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

09 09 Alfie Fuller SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Alfie Fuller attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

10 10 Lamorne Morris SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Lamorne Morris attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

11 11 Calah Lane SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Calah Lane attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

12 12 Danielle Brooks SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Danielle Brooks attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

13 13 Tracee Ellis Ross SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

14 14 Da’Vine Joy Randolph SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

15 15 Taraji P. Henson SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Taraji P. Henson attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

16 16 Angela Bassett SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Angela Bassett attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

17 17 Aunjanue Ellis SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Aunjanue Ellis attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at The Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

18 18 Ayo Edebiri SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Ayo Edebiri attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

19 19 Liza Colón-Zayas SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Liza Colón-Zayas attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage,)