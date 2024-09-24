HomeArt

21 Art Exhibitions You Must See This Fall

From Titus Kaphar’s ‘Exhibiting Forgiveness’ to Amy Sherald’s ‘American Sublime’ the new season brings plenty of beautiful art to explore.
By Okla Jones ·

This fall, art lovers have a unique opportunity to engage with the diverse and dynamic world of Black art through a series of compelling exhibitions across the globe. From the heart of New York City to the vibrant streets of South Florida, these exhibitions celebrate Black creativity and its profound impact on the art world.

At the Whitney Museum, Edges of Ailey delves into Alvin Ailey‘s revolutionary legacy with a multimedia experience that spans visual art, live performances, and archival treasures. The Brooklyn Museum‘s Toward Joy and its reimagined American Art galleries offer a fresh perspective on Black feminist and Indigenous art, while The Art Show at Park Avenue Armory presents a range of works from leading galleries.

As winter approaches, Art Basel Miami Beach showcases emerging and established Black artists in an international art fair setting, and LACMA’s Imagining Black Diasporas explores the artistic practices of the BIPOC community. Additionally, retrospectives and solo exhibitions like those of Noah Davis, Rotimi Fani-Kayode, and Lauren Halsey provide deeper insights into the rich tapestry of Black art. These exhibitions not only highlight individual talent but also reflect on broader themes of identity, history, and social change.

Let’s take a look at the art exhibitions, gallery shows and fairs that you have to see in the coming months.

