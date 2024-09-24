21 Art Exhibitions You Must See This Fall

This fall, art lovers have a unique opportunity to engage with the diverse and dynamic world of Black art through a series of compelling exhibitions across the globe. From the heart of New York City to the vibrant streets of South Florida, these exhibitions celebrate Black creativity and its profound impact on the art world.

At the Whitney Museum, Edges of Ailey delves into Alvin Ailey‘s revolutionary legacy with a multimedia experience that spans visual art, live performances, and archival treasures. The Brooklyn Museum‘s Toward Joy and its reimagined American Art galleries offer a fresh perspective on Black feminist and Indigenous art, while The Art Show at Park Avenue Armory presents a range of works from leading galleries.

As winter approaches, Art Basel Miami Beach showcases emerging and established Black artists in an international art fair setting, and LACMA’s Imagining Black Diasporas explores the artistic practices of the BIPOC community. Additionally, retrospectives and solo exhibitions like those of Noah Davis, Rotimi Fani-Kayode, and Lauren Halsey provide deeper insights into the rich tapestry of Black art. These exhibitions not only highlight individual talent but also reflect on broader themes of identity, history, and social change.

Let’s take a look at the art exhibitions, gallery shows and fairs that you have to see in the coming months.

Noah Davis at DAS MINSK Kunsthaus This large retrospective showcases around 60 works by the late artist Noah Davis, offering a comprehensive view of his practice from 2007 to his untimely death in 2015. Known for his figurative paintings exploring Black life, Davis drew inspiration from a wide range of sources, including photography, personal archives, and art history. The exhibition will travel to the Barbican in London and the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles. (Sept. 7, 2024 – Jan. 5, 2025; Potsdam, Germany)

GIANTS: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys Curated by Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys, this celebrates legendary and groundbreaking Black artists across generations. Featuring works from luminaries like Barkley L. Hendricks, Esther Mahlangu, Gordon Parks, Hank Willis Thomas, and Amy Sherald, among others, the exhibition highlights the impact of artists who have expanded cultural perceptions through photography, painting, and sculpture. (Sept. 13 – Jan. 25, 2025; High Museum of Art)

Titus Kaphar: Exhibiting Forgiveness Titus Kaphar’s new paintings, featured in his semi-autobiographical film Exhibiting Forgiveness, explore themes of family, grief, and reconciliation. Using a mix of traditional oil painting and unconventional materials, Kaphar’s work delves into deep emotional narratives surrounding community and memory, making art a medium for healing. (Sept. 13 – Nov. 2, 2024; Gagosian Beverly Hills)

Processing Systems: Numbers by Sherrill Roland Sherrill Roland’s art critically examines the United States criminal justice system through the lens of incarceration numbers. His intricate works, which reflect his own experience of wrongful imprisonment, include numerical portraits and sculptures that symbolize oppression. The exhibition is part of Roland’s broader exploration of societal systems and individual identity. (Sept. 19, 2024 – Jan. 12, 2025; The Nasher Museum of Art)

Rotimi Fani-Kayode: Tranquility of Communion The first North American survey of Fani-Kayode’s work, this exhibition explores the Nigerian-British photographer’s career, highlighting his use of cultural, gender, and artistic codes to reflect his queer identity and complex heritage. The exhibition presents color and black-and-white photographs along with archival prints, offering insight into his evocative symbolic language. (Sept. 22, 2024 – Jan. 5, 2025; Wexner Center for the Arts, Columbus, Ohio)

Edges of Ailey This multimedia exhibition honors legendary choreographer Alvin Ailey by exploring his legacy through visual art, live performances, and archival materials. With over 80 artists represented and an 18-channel video installation, visitors will immerse themselves in Ailey’s world, from his Southern roots to his influence on Black liberation and modern dance. (Sept. 25, 2024 – Feb. 9, 2025; Whitney Museum)

Awilda Sterling-Duprey’s Aesthetics of dis-order This solo exhibition features Sterling-Duprey’s abstract art from the 1970s to the present. The show will highlight her exploration of bodily movement and abstraction, with a special performance on October 26, where Sterling-Duprey creates art while blindfolded, responding to improvisational jazz and bomba acoustics. (Sept. 28 to Nov. 19, 2024; NXTHVN)

Spirit & Strength: Modern Art from Haiti This exhibition highlights Haitian modern art, featuring works by Hector Hyppolite, Rigaud Benoît, and Philomé Obin. It showcases the influence of Haitian art on African American artists and emphasizes Haiti’s cultural significance within the African Diaspora. (Sept. 29, 2024 – March 9, 2025; National Gallery)

Fahamu Pecou: They Didn’t Realize We Were Seeds: We The Roses Opening with a reception on October 4, Pecou’s exhibition at the African Diaspora Art Museum of Atlanta reflects on resilience and growth, symbolized by the metaphor of seeds becoming roses. His work encourages reflection on Black identity and the future, drawing from the Nando’s art collection. (Oct. 4 – Nov. 23, 2024; at Johnson Lowe Gallery)

Toward Joy: New Frameworks for American Art Celebrating its 200th anniversary, the Brooklyn Museum is reimagining its American Art galleries with a focus on Black feminist and Indigenous perspectives. The reinstallation features over 400 works, many never exhibited before, that challenge traditional narratives of American art and offer a joyful, inclusive view of the nation’s artistic heritage. (Oct. 4, 2024 – ongoing; Whitney Museum)

Malala Andrialavidrazana: Figures Malala Andrialavidrazana’s solo exhibition features large-scale digital photomontages that explore geography, history, and knowledge through iconography. The works juxtapose stamps, banknotes, and advertisements, questioning power and representation in visual culture. (Oct. 17, 2024 – Jan. 5, 2025; Palais de Tokyo, Paris)

Get in the Game: Sports, Art, Culture This expansive exhibition explores the intersection of sports, art, and culture, featuring more than 200 works and design objects by over 70 artists. It celebrates athleticism and competition through a variety of artistic lenses, with an immersive design that mimics entering a stadium. (Oct. 19, 2024 – Feb. 18, 2025; San Francisco Museum of Modern Art)

The Art Show Organized by the Art Dealers Association of America, The Art Show returns with solo exhibitions from more than 40 galleries. The fair, benefitting Henry Street Settlement, offers an intimate look at contemporary and historical works while fostering direct engagement between artists, collectors, and the public. (Oct. 30 – Nov. 2, 2024; Park Avenue Armory)

Prospect.6: The Future is Present, The Harbinger is Home This city-wide contemporary art triennial, curated by Miranda Lash and Ebony G. Patterson, features 49 artists, many showcasing newly commissioned works. It focuses on themes of climate change, colonialism, and belonging, exploring how New Orleans can provide a model for navigating a warming planet. (Nov. 2, 2024 – Feb. 2, 2025; New Orleans)

Strategic Interplay: African Art and Imagery in Black and White This exhibition connects African art with the strategic game of chess, tracing historical and cultural exchanges from the 7th century to today. Featuring 64 artworks, it showcases how African artists and European avant-gardes incorporated chess motifs to reflect power dynamics, colonialism, and modern sensibilities. (Nov. 9, 2024 – Feb. 23, 2025; Toledo Museum of Art)

Ceremonies Out of the Air: Ralph Lemon This exhibition of Ralph Lemon’s multidisciplinary works includes dance, drawings, sculpture, and video, with live performances. It highlights the body’s role in storytelling and memory, featuring collaborations with prominent performers like Kevin Beasley and Okwui Okpokwasili. (Nov. 14, 2024 – Mar. 24 2025; MoMA PS1, New York)

Amy Sherald: American Sublime The largest retrospective of Amy Sherald’s work to date, featuring iconic portraits of Michelle Obama and Breonna Taylor, along with early and new works. The exhibition showcases Sherald’s significant influence on portraiture and contemporary art. (Nov. 16, 2024 – Mar. 9, 2025; San Francisco Museum of Modern Art)

Flight into Egypt: Black Artists and Ancient Egypt, 1876–Now Exploring the relationship between Black artists and ancient Egypt, this exhibition traces 150 years of cultural production, from art and literature to performance. It includes works from the Met’s collection alongside international loans and features a performance gallery. (Nov. 17, 2024 – Feb.17, 2025; Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York)

Art Basel Miami Beach Art Basel Miami Beach, a premier international art fair, brings together nearly 300 galleries from around the world. Under the leadership of Bridget Finn, this year’s edition will showcase cutting-edge contemporary art, offering a diverse mix of emerging talent and established Black artists. (Dec. 6 – 8, 2024; Miami Beach Convention Center)