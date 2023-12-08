Mickalene Thomas Kicks Off Miami Art Week With Star-Studded Event Featuring Janelle Monáe

Courtesy of BFA / Photo: Shane Drummond

On Wednesday night, the iconic artist Mickalene Thomas—along with Shop with Google and The Miami Beach EDITION—hosted a star-studded event to kick off Miami Art Week.

Held at Tropicale at The Miami Beach EDITION, the evening featured a special appearance from Janelle Monae, who performed several records from the Grammy Award-nominated Age of Pleasure. The three-hour experience was supported by Belvedere X and Chateau d’Esclans, and welcomed art-world luminaries, friends and supporters including Stephanie Horton, Frank Roberts, Isolde Brielmaier, Hank Willis Thomas, Kimberly Drew, Edvin Thompson, Jasmine Wahi, Lola Ogunnaike, Legendary Damon, George Clinton, Yvonne Orji, Tasha Smith, Yancey Richardson, and Nona Hendryx, among others.

The event celebrated Shop with Google’s partnership with the New Jersey native, who launched an exclusive capsule collection of five pieces available for a two week period through the company. The collection consists of a t-shirt, a tank, a sweatshirt and a five panel baseball cap featuring some of the artist’s most iconic prints and motifs.

As one of the world’s foremost contemporary creatives, Mickalene Thomas’ masterful mixed-media paintings, photographs, films and installations carefully examine the complexities of Black and female identity. Throughout the years, the artist’s innovative practice has yielded instantly recognizable and celebrated aesthetic languages within today’s visual culture.

Take a look at photos from Mickalene Thomas’ celebration at The Miami Beach EDITION during Art Basel below.

Mickalene Thomas, Janelle Monáe Courtesy of BFA / Photo: Shane Drummond

Mickalene Thomas Courtesy of BFA / Photo: Shane Drummond

Mickalene Thomas Courtesy of BFA / Photo: Shane Drummond

George Clinton Courtesy of BFA / Photo: Shane Drummond

DeArcus Curry Courtesy of BFA / Photo: Shane Drummond

Stephanie Horton, Umindi Francis Courtesy of BFA / Photo: Shane Drummond

Rudy Austin, Tariku Shiferaw, Michael Mosby, Rob Prince Courtesy of BFA / Photo: Shane Drummond

Stephanie Horton, Frank Roberts Courtesy of BFA / Photo: Shane Drummond

Etienne Charles, Nona Hendryx, Jordana Leigh Courtesy of BFA / Photo: Shane Drummond

Adrienne Elise Tarver, Ezra Ezzard, D. Woods, Lara McDonnell Courtesy of BFA / Photo: Shane Drummond

Greivy Courtesy of BFA / Photo: Shane Drummond

Kennedy Crenshaw Courtesy of BFA / Photo: Shane Drummond

Mickalene Thomas Courtesy of BFA / Photo: Shane Drummond

Legend Already Made, Littez, Jed Sanchez Courtesy of BFA / Photo: Shane Drummond