Art Basel 2023: The Events And Exhibitions To Explore

As creators and collectors travel to Miami Beach for a celebration of art, here’s where to find works from your favorite artists and brands, as well as some exciting activities.
By Okla Jones ·

Art Basel is back in Miami for a week packed with some of the most exciting art exhibits and events of the year. Held through December 11, this popular art showcase brings people from around the world together for what has become a can’t-miss experience for anyone that’s a fan of mixed media.

Although Art Basel has come to be known as a melting pot for creatives, there has been a strong representation of Black artists and events in recent years. This year, exhibitions such as The Art of Hip Hop will celebrate the rich history of Hip Hop by focusing on the cultural significance of its visual creators, while artists such as Hebru Brantley, Nekisha Durrett, and Hank Willis Thomas will all be the focus of certain installations, where supporters can view some of their best works to date.

Luxury brands such as BBC x ICECREAM will also exhibit selected works by some of the world’s most-renowned visual artists, while artists of another kind perform at concerts and events throughout the weekend. Superproducer Kaytranada will appear at the iconic LIV nightclub, and you can also support will.i.am at his fundraising gala later on this week if you’re an advocate of STEM research.

Take a look at 22 of the must-attend events during Art Basel 2023 in Miami below.

