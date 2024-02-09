Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Partners With Google Arts & Culture To Celebrate Black History Month

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Alvin Ailey’s Revelations by Paul Kolnik | Alvin Ailey on Google Arts & Culture

Since its inception, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has become a staple in popular culture, while using the art of modern dance to unite people from all walks of life. In celebration of its 65th season, the company has partnered with Google Arts & Culture to highlight the life and impact of Alvin Ailey, his iconic dance company and its major contributors, and more.

With this digital archive, visitors will be able delve into Ailey’s dance legacy, and discover his works that have captivated audiences for decades—specifically his iconic masterpiece, “Revelations.” Beyond the theater itself, the umbrella of the Ailey organization now consists of another dance company, a school, and public classes of the community as a whole to participate in.

Judith Jamison in Alvin Ailey’s Cry by Jack Mitchell | Alvin Ailey on Google Arts & Culture

“I am delighted that Google Arts & Culture is collaborating with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to share our rich history and inspiring artistry in such an accessible way, following Alvin Ailey’s belief that ‘dance came from the people and should always be delivered back to the people,’” states Judith Jamison, Artistic Director Emerita. “Building upon the Company’s historic role as a cultural ambassador to the world, this digital archival platform is another way to expand the reach of Ailey’s pioneering legacy across the globe while spotlighting all the organization’s uplifting programs and performances that use dance and his African American heritage to celebrate the human spirit.”

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Alvin Ailey’s Revelations by Paul Kolnik | Alvin Ailey on Google Arts & Culture

This groundbreaking announcement is part of a larger partnership, Google’s new Performing Arts hub, which celebrates Black excellence in the arts. Here, supporters can explore the history of hip-hop throughout its 50 years, examine jazz musician Wynton Marsalis’ archives, learn about the Dance Theatre of Harlem’s early years, or celebrate the achievements of African Americans on stage with Karamu Performing Arts Theatre.

Outside of the performing arts, Google Arts and Culture’s Black Culture and History hub continues to increase its database with new and innovative digital stories. This, in addition to the aforementioned Performing Arts Hub gives people around the world the access to the legacy of Black creatives, and the opportunity to celebrate Black History Month in the best way possible.