Join Ava Duvernay, Aml Ameen, Danielle Pinnock And More At ESSENCE Film Festival 2024!

The 2024 ESSENCE Film Festival is coming to New Orleans July 5 -7.

Taking place in the Convention Center during the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, the ESSENCE Film Festival will celebrate creatives across Black America and the African diaspora and expose filmmakers, actors, and content creators to audiences seeking to discover new voices and perspectives in entertainment.

Each day will highlight innovative narrative forms ranging from film and television projects to music and audio presentations, including competitive categories for original motion pictures, nonfiction feature films, social impact stories, short films, independent pilots, and animation/tech-driven narratives.

In addition to the daily film and podcast competitions, the Festival will feature daily symposiums, workshops, panel discussions and other activations featuring some of Hollywood’s hottest talent from both in front of and behind the lens. Catch Ava DuVernay discussing her critically acclaimed film Origin, an insightful session with multihyphenate actor and film creator Aml Ameen, and a comedy chat with actress and screenwriter Danielle Pinnock.

Take a look at just a few of the scheduled sessions taking place at this year’s ESSENCE Film Festival::

TELLING OUR STORIES, PERIOD

Listen to directors, producers, and performers who have beautifully and accurately recreated Black stories of times gone by — and provided unique POVs and perspectives of our history.

MY TRUTH IS MINE, AND IT’S FUNNY

Can comics be funny while also telling their truth? Hear from these panelists who star in some of the biggest Hollywood projects, have side-splitting comedy specials, and keep us laughing with content they’ve created based on moments in their own lives and experiences.

THE MIND OF A MULTIHYPHENATE

Actor, Director, Producer, and Screenwriter Aml Ameen walks you through his journey from in front of the lens to behind and back, creating ne0-classics like Yardie and Boxing Day, and running his own production imprint.

TUBI’S INDIE-FIRST APPROACH TO CONTENT

Join Tubi execs to learn about Tubi Studios, an initiative creating opportunities for first-time filmmakers and their fans.

WHO’S NEXT & WHAT’S NOW

Actors, actresses, writers, directors,and producers making a new name and amplified stamp on the entertainment industry through their current work on and behind the screen.

THE ORIGINS OF ‘ORIGIN’: A ONE-ON-ONE WITH AVA DUVERNAY

This session features director Ava DuVernay in conversation with ESSENCE Ventures CEO Caroline Wanga, as she shares the journey of adapting the book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” Attendees will learn about Ava’s innovative methods of bringing this content to the screen–from adaptation and funding to exhibition and distribution. Prepare to be inspired!

BEYOND THE SCREEN: EMBRACING MENTAL HEALTH IN MEDIA

A celebrity-driven chat about approaching the once-taboo subject of mental health with emotional intelligence and sensitivity, both on-screen and behind-the-lens.

WILDLIFE FILMMAKING

How do you capture the majesty and magnificence of the animal kingdom on camera? Experts in nature documentaries and wildlife content take us on a ride through the wilderness of catching the shot when Mother Nature is in the director’s chair.

AND MUCH MUCH MORE…

