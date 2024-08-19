In Case You Missed It: Who Decides War Launches Womenswear, Nike Announces Exhibit, And More

Who Decides War

This weekend in fashion included a few moving moments worth your attention. First, streetwear brand Who Decides War has launched its first-ever women’s collection. Next up, Winnie Harlow was seen wearing a The Frankie Shop ensemble in a gorgeous shade of burgundy to Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club.

Athletic giant Nike has announced its first museum exhibition debuting this fall. Additionally, Nigo and Marc Jacobs have collaborated on an unusually timeless piece. Lastly, Neiman Marcus has released a fashion short film by artist Tyler Williams, starring stylish actors Ayo Edebiri and Colman Domingo.

Who Decides War Launches A Womenswear Collection

Streetwear brand Who Decides War has announced a new womenswear collection as part of the brand’s 8th collection entitled “Alterations Consultants.” Founders Téla D’Amore and Ev Bravado have been working underway on this new collection that features multi-colored denim sets, corsets, and a new textured tote bag, the D’Amore Tote.

The new tote is crafted in genuine leather utilizing a leather lace system that offers a high-fashion look. It arrives in a small design in addition to a large option in three earth tones green, black, and brown. One of the denim jackets features a glass window design while two of the denim jeans have an array of colors and distressing for added texture and design elements. The new corset comes in black leather with silver grommets that are laced up. We’re sure we’ll be seeing tons of celebs wearing this new top.

Who Decides War’s womenswear collection is available on whodecideswar.com. Prices range from $700 to $2500.

Winnie Harlow Wears The Frankie Shop

Winnie Harlow wore a monochromatic outfit designed by The Frankie Shop over the weekend. Her appearance at Jay-Z’s iconic 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook in New York City prompted this burgundy-hued look. Her attention to detail with added texture took this look to the next level rather than falling flat with no dimension. Harlow’s sheer bralette layered underneath a faux leather coat paired with matching shorts was a success.

Her pointed-toe heels with added straps in the same hue were a fitting touch. Meanwhile, her accessories are what stole the show, she complimented her burgundy with hues of green in her large pendant necklace and her crocodile print mini handbag.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 17: Winnie Harlow attends Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on August 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Nike Announces Its First Museum Exhibition

Nike’s first-ever museum exhibition is coming to the Vitra Design Museum in Germany. The exhibit is curated by Glenn Adamson who ensured the Nike design history that spans over the past five decades is highlighted diligently. From the Swoosh logo to the product development, all of the renowned Nike products are receiving adequate attentiveness with this exhibit’s storytelling. Entitled The Nike: Form Follows Motion, the exhibit also featured information on the brand’s future goals with sustainability and researching of new materials to utilize in the future.

The Nike: Form Follows Motion is on view from September 21, 2024 to May 4, 2025 at Charles-Eames-Straße 2, 79576 Weil am Rhein, Germany.

Nigo And Marc Jacobs Reveal Classic Sweater Style

Marc Jacobs has teamed up with designer Nigo on a new sweater style that has a nostalgic yet timeless effect on a wearer. It’s a sweater emblazoned with a Superman motif in addition to vivid colors of blue, yellow, and red. This design is a look back into time as Marc Jacobs had done a similar sweater in the ‘90s for a menswear collection that was in collaboration with BAPE, founded by Nigo.

The new nostalgic sweater is retailing for $530 on marcjacobs.com via a lottery.

Neiman Marcus’s Fashion Film Starring Ayo Edebiri Was A Hit

It seems fashion’s true out-of-the-box creativity is coming back. Tyler Williams’s short film for Neiman Marcus’s “The Art Of Fashion” campaign was a delightful watch. The fashion, the playful approach, and the fantasy that fashion offers were all featured with actors Ayo Edebiri and Colman Domingo to portray such a rich love of fashion in the film. Every year, the retailer will match an artist or creative individual to the form such fashion imagery for its yearly campaign. The styles that Edebiri was seen posing in were designed by the likes of Christopher John Rogers, Loewe, Amiri, and Schiaparelli. She is perhaps a budding fashion star.

“Neiman Marcus has an indisputable history of collaborating with the greatest talents and we are thrilled that Tyler Mitchell has joined us this season to mark the next phase of The Art of Fashion,” said Neiman’s chief brand officer, Nabil Aliffi tells WWD.⁠