Who Decides War Delves Into Womenswear With Their Spring/Summer 2024 Runway Collection

Who Decides War debuted their Spring/Summer 2024 collection with pieces that were leaning more towards the feminine form. Designer Evarard Best’s latest collection in comparison to its most recent show was full of darker tones and lots of denim pieces adorned with rhinestones and intricate dye jobs, patching and lace details, and cut in innovative silhouettes. The brand has always had a reputation for being unisex, but this season, the collection showcases items such as corsets, skirts, and dresses, all adorned with abundant draping.

The color palette stuck to understated tones of blues, grays, and tans. The brand’s runway show also featured strong suiting, layered leather pieces, and sheer pieces. Cutouts, long skirts over pants were worn on the runway and the array of denim pieces featured details like an ombre effect, zipped paneling, and distressing that still felt elevated. The runway show was inspired by one half of the design duo Everard Best’s father’s tailor shop where he witnessed the art of tailoring.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model on the runway during the Who Decides War Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show on September 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The design duo Best and Tela D’Amore were able to blend streetwear and masculine and feminine energies into the fabric of their clothes. It all translated well enough into a cohesive story with models walking in pieces that felt “almost done” with a tailor character working in the background.