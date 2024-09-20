Essence Fashion Digest: The Folklore Shop Relaunches, H&M Hosts Domestic Violence Awareness Event With Bevy Smith

The Folklore

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, the platform The Folklore, known for uplifting Black designers is back with a relaunch. Separately, H&M and Harlem-based nonprofit We All Really Matter hosted an event alongside Bevy Smith as a commitment to support domestic violence victims.

Meanwhile, actress and producer Quinta Brunson was seen at an Emmy Awards after-party wearing a green gown designed by Valentino. Next, Rapper idk. and Rolex have collaborated on a special project. In equally compelling news Louis Vuitton and Timberland’s boot collection is available for pre-order online.

Additionally, Birkenstock has launched its second “Give A Damn” drop with New York-based luxury brand Lingua Franca encouraging others to showcase care for the issues that matter to them. Lastly, rapper Aminé has teased an upcoming collaboration with New Balance.

Keep scrolling to know the fashion happenings of the week.

H&M Hosts Domestic Violence Awareness Event In Harlem

On Thursday, in collaboration with Harlem-based nonprofit W.A.R.M (We All Really Matter) and media and fashion personality Bevy Smith, H&M hosted a community-centric event. Entitled ‘Reclaiming Your Fine,’ the event brought together women from W.A.R.M dedicated to supporting domestic violence victims and survivors through every phase of their journey, according to a press release.

As a part of the event, a fireside chat with Smith featured the Harlem native speaking about the intersection of domestic violence advocacy, fashion, and mental wellness. The conversation was moderated by H&M Group’s Kiani Harris, co-chair of VIBE, H&M’s African, Black, and Caribbean descent Resource Group, Smith candidly spoke about how personal style and self-care can play a major role in recovery in addition to empowerment.

H&M

The Folklore Relaunches Its Shopping Platform

The global membership community for independent brands, The Folklore has returned with exciting and intentional news. The direct-to-consumer shopping experience The Folklore Shop is newly reimagined and an effort “to further support independent brands looking to scale their global footprint and to inspire consumers to shop with purchase,” according to the brand.

This shopping experience connects global customers with a curated selection of diverse, sustainable, and innovative independent brands spanning over 40 countries. Each product that became available on September 12 is from The Folklore’s extensive network of 700+ brand members.

The Folklore Shop launches with nearly 50 brands while offering customers an assortment of categories, such as fashion, accessories, beauty, home goods, wellness, hygiene, and children’s products. Items from emerging markets including Africa, South America, Asia, and the Caribbean, to established markets including New York City, London, and Paris are accessible as a part of the relaunch.

“Our mission is to create meaningful opportunities for our brands to grow, sell, connect, and thrive in the global economy. By doing so, we aim to build sustainable businesses that will generate lasting wealth for generations to come,” Amira Rasool, founder and CEO of The Folklore shared in a statement.

Head to The Folklore Shop’s site to purchase items from brands including Ibilola Ogundipe, Kwelaku, Maraval, Mujo Lagos, Refine, Saphirre Kulture, Sara & Flora, SHIHOMA, Talensi, and many others.

Refine

Louis Vuitton X Timberland Boot Collection Is Available For Pre-Order

We’ve been keeping an eye out for the many Timberland boot iterations that Louis Vuitton has been shelling out as of late. In case you missed it, in the brand’s Fall/Winter 2025 Men’s Workwear Capsule by Pharrell Williams styles of reimagined logo boots were featured and they’re currently available for pre-order. One iteration is a mid boot while another is an ankle boot. Two hues have launched as well: a buttery beige colorway and black.

Head to Louis Vuitton’s site to pre-order the LV X Timberland Ankle Boot priced out at $2,450. Head here to view the full collection.

Louis Vuitton

Quinta Brunson Wears Valentino

At the Emmy Awards this week, a look that stood out to us was actress and producer Quinta Brunson in an earthy green Valentino gown. Her stylist Jessica Paster ensured the look was a head-turner. The cutouts at the sides and the low cut were flattering to the actress’s decolletage. Meanwhile, her gold drop earrings shaped her face elegantly as she wore no necklace. Her short haircut gave space for the gown to have its shine as well.

Araya Doheny/WireImage

idk. Collaborates With Rolex

Rapper idk. has collaborated with Rolex. Since his top hit “TiFFANY” keeps rising on the charts, an exclusive reimagination of Rolex’s Tiffany 2:22 Datejust Rolex watch has officially been revealed. The bespoke timepiece features a stainless steel Tiffany dial, a black patent leather crocodile band, and a custom engraving. Fans will have the opportunity to win a watch with the rapper’s signature, and a lifetime pass to his future shows and events. The contest to win one will end on October 4th.

“In a world where it’s becoming increasingly hard to reach new fans, we want to focus on creating a community and nurturing the people who already love what we do,” said the rapper. “I envisioned this watch as a collectible art piece, adding to the collection of items I’ve created in the past—like Game Boys, sneakers, and merchandise. This is just the next phase in the journey I’ve been on since day one,” he added.

Rolex

Birkenstock Launches Its Second “Give A Damn” Collection With Lingua Franca

In collaboration with Lingua Franca, the New York-based luxury clothing brand, Birkenstock has dropped its second “Give A Damn” collection. This limited-edition collection comes as an inspirational message to encourage consumers and fans alike to show their care for the pressing issues that matter to them. On the new white shoe, in cursive script reads “give a damn” in honor of the sentiment.

“We were thrilled by the overwhelming response to our first collection and are delighted to partner with our friends at Lingua Franca once again. Together, we are excited to offer our fans these sandals that serve as a daily reminder to engage with what truly matters and find meaningful ways to make a difference,” says David Kahan, president of Birkenstock Americas.

Shop the new “Give A Damn” collection on birkenstock.com. Retail prices are at $350.

Birkenstock

Aminé And New Balance Tease A New Collaboration

A video tease posted by the rapper Aminé on Instagram alluded to a possible New Balance collaboration. In the clip, a billboard in the video reads “2 NB Collabs” while the artist is also pictured. He’s collaborated with the brand twice before. Not much else has been revealed about this new shoe, but knowing Aminé, we’re in for a treat.